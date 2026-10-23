Andre Onana unharmed after multi-vehicle accident in Türkiye

Midnight Collision Shakes Trabzon

Trabzonspor goalkeeper Andre Onana escaped injury when his vehicle became involved in a multi-vehicle traffic accident in northern Türkiye on Thursday night. The collision occurred in the Yomra district of Trabzon as the 30-year-old Cameroon international was driving home with his family following a UEFA Conference League fixture against Scottish side Hearts, according to local news outlet 61Saat.

The incident unfolded after Trabzonspor secured a 2-0 victory over Hearts at Papara Park. Onana had just helped his team keep a clean sheet in the European fixture when another vehicle struck his car from behind, pushing it forward into a third automobile in a chain-reaction collision, local reports stated.

Club Officials Rush to the Scene

Club officials promptly rushed to the accident site to check on the welfare of the players and their relatives. Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan subsequently confirmed that the goalkeeper and his family emerged completely unharmed from the wreckage. While circulating media images showed visible damage to the player’s vehicle, subsequent reports from talkSPORT indicated that the athlete was taken to a hospital for precautionary checks before being quickly discharged.

From European Triumph to Highway Hazard

The Thursday evening contest had marked a positive sporting milestone for the veteran shot-stopper before the late-night journey turned hazardous. Traveling alongside family members in the Yomra district, the player experienced the sudden impact from behind that triggered the multi-car pileup.

Emergency evaluations at the scene and subsequent medical clearances ensured that the player faced no lasting physical trauma from the impact.

Photo: reuters.com

Readiness for Upcoming Fixtures

Despite the frightening nature of the roadside collision, no official statement from the club has indicated that the player will miss any upcoming fixtures. Medical evaluations cleared the athlete following precautionary hospital screenings.

Onana Joins Turkish Super Lig Club on Loan

Onana remains under contract with Manchester United, having moved to the Turkish Super Lig club on a loan agreement in 2025.