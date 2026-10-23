Mohsin Naqvi Pledges NCCIA Expansion to Address Punjab Case Backlogs

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has pledged to strengthen the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) following reports of severe staffing shortages and a massive backlog of fraud and harassment cases in Punjab. Naqvi announced plans to establish new police stations and increase resources to address the urgent need for faster, more effective digital investigations.

Staffing Shortages and Case Backlogs in Punjab

The scale of the challenge facing the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency is stark. Despite serving a population of approximately 140 million in Punjab, the agency currently operates with only 61 personnel. Minister Naqvi highlighted the crushing workload placed on individual officers, noting that the agency’s capacity is failing to keep pace with the rise in online fraud and digital exploitation.

An investigating officer has 3,000 to 4,000 cases. How can they possibly work? Mohsin Naqvi, Interior Minister

Naqvi warned that the situation in Lahore is mirrored—and often worsened—in regions like Multan. To address these delays, the government is moving to expand the agency’s physical footprint. Plans are underway to establish dedicated NCCIA police stations across the country, with final arrangements expected to be completed within 10 to 15 days.

Mohsin Naqvi holds an open court (khuli kachehri) at the NCCIA Zonal Headquarters

Expansion of Personnel and Resources

To alleviate the current staffing crisis, the NCCIA has formally requested 300 additional officers from the Punjab Police. According to official correspondence from the agency’s Director General to the Inspector General of Punjab, the requested personnel include 30 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 30 inspectors, 115 sub-inspectors, 25 assistant sub-inspectors, and 100 head constables and constables. The agency has already received a list of 107 potential candidates and is seeking the remaining 193 staff members on deputation as soon as possible.

Eligibility for these roles requires candidates to be physically fit, under 48 years of age, and possess at least a bachelor’s degree or an ICS qualification. The NCCIA has stipulated that only officers with an “A” grade service record and no history of criminal proceedings or pending inquiries will be accepted. Minister Naqvi confirmed he intends to raise these acute staffing and resource shortages directly with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the coming days to ensure the government can improve its capacity to investigate cybercrime.

Immediate Response for Sensitive Harassment Cases

The minister emphasized that administrative procedures must not stand in the way of protecting vulnerable citizens. Current legal requirements mandate that the agency issue three separate notices before filing a formal First Information Report (FIR), a process Naqvi argues is incompatible with the urgency of online harassment and blackmail cases.

During his visit to the Central Zone headquarters in Lahore, Naqvi said that cases involving the exploitation of women and girls require an immediate, high-priority response. He noted that he has personally met with victims who attempted suicide after being targeted by online blackmailers.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Holds Open Court at NCCIA Zonal Headquarters | Such News

There are some sensitive cases in which you cannot wait months, weeks or even days. You have to respond within hours. Mohsin Naqvi, Interior Minister

Addressing the public, Naqvi urged caution regarding the sharing of passwords and other sensitive information, warning that doing so could expose citizens to financial losses and other forms of online crime.

Government Prioritizes Modern Forensic Tools and Financial Fraud Coordination

Beyond staffing, the government is prioritizing the modernization of the agency’s technical capabilities. Naqvi has directed officials to implement modern forensic tools and provide specialized training to officers, acknowledging that the agency needs to respond effectively to increasingly sophisticated forms of cybercrime.

Mohsin Naqvi Gives NCCIA Full Support | Big Announcements Against Harassment & Call Centers!

Regarding financial fraud, the minister identified a critical need for tighter coordination between the agency and relevant institutions. He pledged that authorities would focus on securing victims’ funds through timely institutional coordination.

Operational Success: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency has been conducting operations against criminal networks involved in cybercrime, including online financial fraud and digital harassment.

International Coordination: Authorities are actively working with embassies and foreign police liaison officers to track and apprehend suspects operating across borders.

As the agency transitions into a more modern, professionally equipped cyber police institution, Naqvi confirmed that the government would continue to push for increased institutional support. While the agency has already begun high-profile operations against organized cybercrime groups, the minister stressed that effective prevention will ultimately depend on a combination of enforcement and aggressive public awareness campaigns.