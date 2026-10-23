Bears Beat Patriots 30-24 as Santos Hits Career-Long FG, says SPORT1

Cairo Santos secured a 30-24 victory for the Chicago Bears against the New England Patriots in Thursday Night Football earlier this week, converting a career-long 58-yard field goal with 1:34 remaining to improve Chicago’s record to 5:2, SPORT1 reported.

The matchup arrived with heavy emotion. Before the kickoff, Chicago honored the late franchise legend Mike Ditka. Once the game started, Ben Johnson’s squad controlled the tempo and led the entire evening.

Williams Leads Chicago to Early Lead

The contest showcased a premier duel between young top quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. Chicago seized an early 10-0 advantage and stretched the margin to 20-7 just before halftime. Williams finished the night completing 22 of 33 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns.

AFTERSHOW: Caleb Williams, Swift & Santos Lead Bears to 5-2 Start vs Patriots! | Brick by Brick

Target Luther Burden anchored the passing game early, catching four passes for 130 yards and a touchdown before the intermission. Colston Loveland added another receiving score, while running back D’Andre Swift carried the ball 22 times for 78 yards and a touchdown.

New England refused to fold. Just before the break, Maye connected with Rhamondre Stevenson on a 48-yard touchdown strike. Maye kept the Patriots competitive throughout by completing 24 of 31 passes for 321 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, alongside 26 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Patriots vs Bears: Cairo Santos’ 58-Yard Kick Changed Everything

Stevenson finished with five receptions for 93 yards and a score, paired with 22 rushing yards on six attempts. A.J. Brown added three catches for 48 yards.

Santos Hits Historic 58 Yard Field Goal

The contest swung wildly in the final minutes. With roughly eight minutes remaining and the Bears holding a 27-21 lead, Santos trotted out for a 53-yard field goal attempt. The kick struck the upright and caromed away, handing New England prime field position.

The Chicago defense stiffened, forcing a Patriots field goal that cut the deficit to three points. Moments later, facing a third-and-five at the New England 30-yard line, Williams suffered a 10-yard sack. Despite the setback, Johnson trusted his kicker again.

Santos repaid that confidence with his historic 58-yard conversion, restoring a two-score lead. N-TV noted that a prior mistake by Maye in the end zone helped stall New England’s comeback aspirations.

Team Record After Game Total Yards Passing Yards Leader Chicago Bears 5:2 405 Caleb Williams (308 YDS) New England Patriots 4:3 380 Drake Maye (321 YDS)

Andy Borregales trimmed the margin to six points with a 47-yard field goal with 37 seconds left on the clock. However, Rome Odunze secured the ensuing onside kick for Chicago to seal the outcome.

The narrow defeat drops New England to a 4:3 record as the team looks ahead to its next division schedule.