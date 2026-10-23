First Human Case of Shamonda Virus Reported in France: What to Know

French health authorities confirmed the first documented human infection of the Shamonda virus in October, involving a severely immunocompromised patient in Lyon who ultimately died. The World Health Organization and regional agencies emphasize that the pathogen, an Orthobunyavirus historically restricted to livestock, poses no immediate public health threat to the general population.

Shamonda Virus Spreads via Biting Midges

What it is: Shamonda is an insect-borne viral pathogen belonging to the Orthobunyavirus genus and the Simbu serogroup, primarily known to affect ruminants like cattle, sheep, and goats.

Shamonda is an insect-borne viral pathogen belonging to the Orthobunyavirus genus and the Simbu serogroup, primarily known to affect ruminants like cattle, sheep, and goats. The Transmission Route: The virus is transmitted via the bites of Culicoides midges—tiny, fly-like biting insects—rather than direct human-to-human contact.

The virus is transmitted via the bites of Culicoides midges—tiny, fly-like biting insects—rather than direct human-to-human contact. The Clinical Context: Public health authorities stress that the lone human fatality occurred in a patient with severe underlying health vulnerabilities, classifying the event as isolated and exceptional.

Unprecedented Detection in Lyon Involving Severe Immune Suppression

The case came to light in October when the Government of France reported the death of an unnamed male patient at the Hospices Civiles de Lyon. The individual was receiving treatment for a severe underlying pathology that left him in a state of profound immunosuppression. Clinical, biological, and epidemiological investigations involving human, animal, and environmental health experts concluded that the patient’s cerebral complications were very likely linked to the Shamonda infection.

France’s Ministry of Health and Ministry of Agriculture issued a joint statement stressing that no broader health risk exists for the general public. Mónica García announced that national public health servers would track emerging livestock cases as a precaution. Concurrently, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) indicated that the patient’s severe vulnerability rendered him uniquely susceptible to infections that healthy individuals typically clear without systemic failure.

On 20 October 2026, France reported the first documented case of human disease caused by the Shamonda virus. This virus primarily affects animals such as cattle, sheep, goats and horses.WHO is in touch with the French authorities and is closely monitoring the situation.Here… pic.twitter.com/CNbPOX6onl — https://x.com/WHO/status/2113338155088961899

Decades of Livestock Circulation Across Global Regions

Before its identification in a human patient, the Shamonda virus was tracked strictly as a veterinary concern. Originally isolated in cattle in Nigeria in 1965, the pathogen has since been documented sporadically across West, East, and Southern Africa, as well as in Japan. In livestock, the virus causes clinical signs such as acute diarrhea, high fever, lethargy, a drop in milk production, and congenital malformations in newborn calves.

The geographic footprint of the virus shifted significantly this summer. The virus crossed into Western Europe, emerging initially in southern Germany, Switzerland, and France. Subsequent epidemiological updates identified infected herds across Austria, Belgium, Spain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal. Scientists attribute this rapid continental expansion to favorable climatic conditions that accelerated the population growth of Culicoides midge vectors.

Photo: El Tiempo

Experts Investigate How Shamonda Infected a Human

Scientific consensus maintains that Shamonda is primarily a vector-borne infection sustained by midge activity, which naturally ebbs during colder winter months. However, the precise mechanism by which the virus crossed the species barrier to infect a human remains under active investigation. Experts emphasize that because this represents the first recorded human case, fundamental questions remain regarding whether healthy individuals can contract asymptomatic infections or what clinical presentation the virus might take outside of an immunocompromised host.

Attribute Veterinary Profile Human Profile (Single Case) Primary Hosts Cattle, sheep, goats, horses, alpacas One isolated case (immunocompromised) Transmission Vector Culicoides midges (biting flies) Suspected midge vector bite Primary Clinical Signs Fever, diarrhea, drop in milk yield, fetal malformations Cerebral complications in a vulnerable host Geographic Range Africa, Japan, and expanded Western Europe France (Lyon)

The Response from International Health Authorities

Global health agencies are closely monitoring the situation without escalating threat levels. Christian Lindmeier, speaking for the World Health Organization, stated that the organization remains in contact with French authorities and considers widespread human propagation unlikely. Veterinary and public health bodies continue to rely on voluntary reporting through the WOAH framework to track midge-borne orthobunyaviruses, including related strains like the Schmallenberg virus and Akabane virus, as European surveillance networks adapt to shifting vector habitats.

Shamonda Virus: First Human Case Reported in France. What Virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang Says

References

World Health Organization (WHO) – Shamonda Virus Q&A

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) – Communicable Disease Threats Report

World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) – Orthobunyavirus Surveillance Guidelines