Hannes Zöchling Takes Over as Austria’s Women’s Ski Head Coach

Hannes Zöchling debuts as the head coach of the Austrian women’s alpine ski team at the World Cup opening giant slalom in Sölden, stepping into the role after years as a backroom conditioning coach and technical group trainer. According to noe.orf.at, the 46-year-old takes over a squad looking to stabilize performance beyond individual standouts like Julia Scheib and Cornelia Hütter.

Strong Qualifiers Increase Competition for Starting Gates

Draft and Quota Allocation: Strong early-season qualifiers, such as Elena Riederer earning a start spot at the Rettenbachferner, signal expanded internal competition for starting gates.

From the Eibl Slopes to the ÖSV Apex

Zöchling learned to ski at the Eibl in the Lilienfeld district, where former footballer Toni Pfeffer once worked as his ski instructor. Rather than pursuing a competitive racing career on the global circuit, Zöchling transitioned directly into coaching. He joined the Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV) in 2010 as a conditioning coach, guiding decorated champions like Marlies Schild and Nicole Hosp during their peak years.

Ich glaube, was mich am meisten prägt, sind die Jahre danach, wo man aus der Mannschaft heraus nicht so dominant war und wo man auch gelernt hat, akribisch und fleißig zu arbeiten, Zöchling reflected to noe.orf.at regarding his formative years in the program.

Building Champions in Technical Disciplines

His tactical acumen sharpened during his tenure as a group trainer for the technical disciplines. Zöchling guided Katharina Gallhuber to bronze at the 2018 Winter Olympics. He subsequently oversaw Katharina Liensberger’s dominant 2021 campaign in Cortina d’Ampezzo, where she captured two World gold medals and secured the small slalom crystal globe.

One of his most notable strategic moments came during a tight season finale against Mikaela Shiffrin. Set up as the course setter for the decisive final run, Zöchling orchestrated a tactical layout that secured the crystal globe for Liensberger. That high-profile success elevated his standing internationally, leading to a two-year stint within the Norwegian coaching staff before his return to Austria.

Addressing Depth Deficits on the World Cup Circuit

Taking the reins as head coach in May, Zöchling faces immediate pressure to broaden the team’s competitive baseline. Aside from Scheib and Hütter, the squad struggled to produce consistent top-tier results in the previous campaign. Zöchling emphasized the strategic necessity of developing a broader roster of contenders rather than leaning on isolated performances.

Coach / Milestone Key Athletes Managed Career Highlights Hannes Zöchling (ÖSV Era I) Marlies Schild, Nicole Hosp World Cup conditioning integration Hannes Zöchling (Tech Group) Katharina Gallhuber, Katharina Liensberger 2018 Olympic Bronze, 2021 World Championships Gold & Crystal Globe