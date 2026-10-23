Military strikes across Iran have triggered severe environmental consequences, destroying oil facilities, sparking massive fires, and releasing hazardous chemicals that threaten ecosystems, according to a report.

Petroleum Fires and Atmospheric Fallout Blanketing Tehran

The exchanges of military attacks targeted critical petroleum infrastructure, generating towering columns of thick smoke across the region. In Tehran, dark plumes blanketed expansive residential and commercial sectors. Subsequent atmospheric analyses revealed that precipitation mixed with petroleum byproducts has exposed millions of residents to high levels of contamination, raising concerns over long-term public health impacts in the coming years.

Oil Slicks Spread Across the Persian Gulf

Satellite imagery tracked expansive oil slicks spreading across the Persian Gulf, alongside documented damage to maritime tankers and offshore industrial installations.

Oceanographer Brian Barnes stated that the volume of oil detected on the water's surface has doubled compared to the same period last year, showing the scale of the ecological crisis facing regional marine life.

Transboundary Currents Threatening Critical Habitats

The geographic constraints of the Persian Gulf exacerbate the crisis, slowing the dissipation of pollutants and allowing water currents to carry contaminants across international maritime borders. The ongoing degradation threatens vital habitats, including coral reefs, mangrove forests, and seagrass meadows, which serve as crucial nurseries during the current marine reproduction season for sea turtles, fish, and dugongs.

Pollutants Threaten Regional Seawater Desalination Plants

Scientists warn that recovery for these delicate marine habitats remains uncertain, as the long-term loss of biological diversity risks eclipsing immediate financial damages. Beyond the ecological toll, the contamination poses a direct threat to coastal populations that rely on seawater desalination plants for drinking water. Experts noted that heavy petroleum pollutants severely complicate the purification processes at municipal desalination facilities connected to the shared regional water grid, drawing inevitable comparisons to the persistent coastal environmental damage left by the 1991 Gulf War.