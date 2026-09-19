Detroit Red Wings Announce 2026-27 Broadcast Details on Detroit SportsNet

The Detroit Red Wings announced comprehensive broadcast details ahead of their inaugural season on Detroit SportsNet (DSN), presented by Bet365. The partnership with Major League Baseball establishes DSN as the new year-round local home for Red Wings hockey and Tigers baseball, replacing previous coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit.

How Fans Can Watch the 2026-27 Season

Viewers can access DSN through traditional cable and satellite providers or stream games on a dedicated Detroit SportsNet tab within the MLB App.

Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, emphasized the flexibility of the new setup. “We’re thrilled to begin our first season of Red Wings hockey on Detroit SportsNet with an incredible broadcast team,” Gustafson stated, pointing to the emphasis on multi-platform accessibility for local supporters.

Broadcast Schedule and Key Dates

The Red Wings’ coverage on DSN kicks off with two preseason matchups: Thursday, September 24, against Buffalo, and Saturday, September 26, against Columbus. The network’s regular-season broadcast slate begins on October 4 against the Winnipeg Jets.

Out of the full 82-game schedule, 67 regular-season games are expected to air on DSN. The remaining games have been selected by national broadcasters for exclusive national distribution.

Familiar Voices Return to the Booth

Fans tuning into the new network will hear a largely unchanged cast of on-air talent. Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond return for their 30th season together as the primary broadcast pairing for Red Wings hockey on television. Stu Grimson will step in as the primary analyst for games that Redmond does not call.

On the sidelines and in the studio, Daniella Bruce, Logan Reever, and Trevor Thompson will serve as broadcast reporters. Chris Osgood and Larry Murphy return to handle pregame, intermission, and postgame analysis.

Radio broadcasts will feature longtime play-by-play announcer Ken Kal, joined by analysts including Osgood, Murphy, and Grimson. This group steps into the radio booth following the retirement of Paul Woods after the previous season.

Production Upgrades and MLB Collaboration

Behind the scenes, game producer Brian Henry and director Mark Iacofano will continue to lead the show. However, the production crew will utilize a significantly expanded set of tools provided through the partnership with Major League Baseball.

Photo: mlb.com

Telecasts will feature a custom-designed graphics package tailored to Red Wings branding, a deeper complement of camera angles, and new ice-level camera positions inside the boards at both ends of the rink. MLB produces and broadcasts the team’s telecasts, bringing production leadership with extensive hockey broadcasting experience, alongside the league’s ongoing operations of NHL Network and MLB Network.

For additional details, including streaming subscription options and a full frequently asked questions guide, fans can visit the Detroit Red Wings official Detroit SportsNet portal.