Día del Cine 2026: Dates, Tickets, and Participating Theaters

Día del Cine 2026 returns across Chile from Monday, September 28, through Wednesday, September 30, offering discounted movie tickets starting at $2,000 for traditional formats. Major chains including Cinemark, Cinépolis, Cineplanet, Muvix, and Cine Star participate in the three-day theatrical promotional event.

The Bottom Line Event Dates: The nationwide promotion runs for three days from Monday, September 28, to Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The nationwide promotion runs for three days from Monday, September 28, to Wednesday, September 30, 2026. Pricing Structure: Standard traditional auditorium tickets start at $2,000, while specialized premium formats and select experiences are priced at $4,000.

Standard traditional auditorium tickets start at $2,000, while specialized premium formats and select experiences are priced at $4,000. Participating Exhibitors: Major Chilean theater chains Cinemark, Cinépolis, Cineplanet, Muvix, and Cine Star are hosting the screenings.

Ticket Tiers and Chain Participation Across Chile Moviegoers looking to secure discounted admissions during the late-September event will find that ticket pricing scales according to the viewing format and the specific exhibitor. Standard screenings across participating chains start at the baseline $2,000 figure, whereas enhanced viewing experiences—such as premium large formats or specialized auditoriums—carry a promotional rate of $4,000. Because promotional conditions, scheduling, and exact catalog availability are determined independently by each exhibition company, pricing models can shift between operators. Major chains like Cinemark, Cinépolis, Cineplanet, Muvix, and Cine Star have confirmed their involvement, spreading the event across multiple cities nationwide.

Navigating Theatrical Listings and Screening Schedules Unlike unified national festivals where every location shares an identical roster, the programming for Día del Cine remains decentralized. Individual theater operators curate their own specific lineups, showtimes, and format allocations for the duration of the three-day window. Attendees planning their cinema visits are encouraged to consult official ticketing portals and local theater websites directly ahead of purchase. Verifying the exact cinema branch, local timezone scheduling, and auditorium specs ensures that visitors secure the correct promotional tier for their chosen movie.