Pokémon TCG Megaevolución-Dominio Delta Prerelease Events Start October 24

Trainers can test the upcoming Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion, Megaevolución-Dominio Delta, starting October 24, 2026, ahead of its November 6 release date through Build & Battle prerelease events hosted at select Play! Pokémon Stores.

Early Access Through Build and Battle Boxes

The upcoming expansion features more than 135 cards in the Serie Megaevolución. Participating stores will stock Build and Battle boxes containing a forty-card ready-to-play deck, four booster packs from the set, and one of four exclusive holographic promo cards. This early window lets competitors test new mechanics weeks before the official launch.

Prerelease events use a streamlined format tailored for fast-paced matches. Players compete with forty-card decks and take four Prize cards at the start instead of the standard six. This setup introduces beginners to core mechanics while giving veterans a testing ground for deck-building strategies.

Promotional Cards and Elemental Synergies

Each box includes a specific promo card that dictates early tactical options. Masquerain leads a bug-type strategy leveraging the Bichos al Acecho attack alongside Sizzlipede and Spinarak from the earlier Megaevolución-Oscuridad Absoluta expansion. Players can use the Ceniza Sagrada item to recycle discarded Pokémon and maintain consecutive attacks.

Magmortar anchors a fire-and-lightning pairing through its Impulso Amigo ability, which attaches basic Fire or Lightning Energy to itself or Electivire. This setup powers Electivire’s Martillo Voltaico attack, discarding energy to deal heavy damage. Meanwhile, Enamorus arrives with the Avatar Solidario ability, letting players ignore Colorless Energy costs when paired with Thundurus, Landorus, and Tornadus.

Kommo-o offers a more independent dragon-type strategy. Its Escamas Resonantes ability accelerates basic energy attachment to Dragon-type Pokémon, enabling its 170-damage Martillear attack or charging secondary attackers like Druddigon.

Expansion Availability and Format Details

The full Megaevolución-Dominio Delta expansion arrives officially on November 6, 2026. Trainers can locate nearby prerelease tournaments using the official event locator on the Pokémon website.