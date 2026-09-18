Director Dž. Dž. Džilindžers to Premiere British Comedy “A What a Perfect Day” in Smiltene

On October 23, the Smiltene County Cultural Center will host the Latvian premiere of British playwright Donald Churchill’s hit comedy “Traki laba diena” (“A Right Good Day”), directed by Dž. Dž. Džilindžers. This sharp, sophisticated production exposes upper-class British backstage tension, blending witty humor with thrilling theatrical chaos.

The Bottom Line The Premiere: Donald Churchill’s internationally celebrated play makes its official Latvian stage debut under the direction of Dž. Dž. Džilindžers.

Donald Churchill’s internationally celebrated play makes its official Latvian stage debut under the direction of Dž. Dž. Džilindžers. The Venue: Smiltene County Cultural Center hosts the performance on October 23, at 19.00.

Smiltene County Cultural Center hosts the performance on October 23, at 19.00. The Cast: The farce features Rihards Lepers, Linda Kalniņa, and Marika Šmukste.

Bringing Global Stage Farce to Latvian Audiences

Donald Churchill’s play has carved out a footprint across more than 25 countries. Ever since its initial staging at the Watford Palace Theatre, the production enjoyed a ten-year run of success in Germany, widespread acclaim in France, and enthusiastic audience receptions spanning the United States, Italy, South Africa, and Israel. Now, this piece of British craftsmanship is crossing over into the Latvian cultural market.

Džilindžers’ production uses Churchill’s text to examine the fragile veneer of high-society politeness, tearing it down the moment a London apartment transforms into a pressure cooker of unexpressed jealousies, romantic misfires, and delayed vengeance. It operates as both a razor-sharp comedy and a subtle thriller where every polite gesture threatens to trigger a full-scale catastrophe.

Inside the London Apartment Chaos

The narrative mechanics rely on a comedic collision of archetypes. The plot strands together a temperament-driven high-society woman guarding a secret plan, a nervous interior decorator harboring acting ambitions and Shakespeare paperbacks in his backpack, and an enraged former partner armed with a wooden mallet and a desire to tell everything. When these forces crash into one another, what starts as a routine afternoon spirals completely out of control.

The creative team backing the staging includes set designer Aigars Ozoliņš, working alongside costume designer Annemarija Ščegoļeva and choreographer Linda Kalniņa—who also steps in front of the curtain alongside co-stars Rihards Lepers and Marika Šmukste. Their combined efforts ensure that the British text translates into a vibrant, fast-paced theatrical experience tailored for local audiences looking for sharp, sophisticated entertainment.

Production Overview: “Traki laba diena” at Smiltene Production Element Details Playwright Donald Churchill Director Dž. Dž. Džilindžers Cast Rihards Lepers, Linda Kalniņa, Marika Šmukste Set & Costume Design Aigars Ozoliņš (Set), Annemarija Ščegoļeva (Costumes) Date & Venue October 23, at 19.00 | Smiltene County Cultural Center Ticketing Available via Biļešu Paradīze networks

Securing Tickets for the Regional Tour Stop

Tickets for the Smiltene engagement are currently available across all physical “Biļešu Paradīze” points of sale as well as through their digital ticketing portal.

Ultimately, “Traki laba diena” proves that when a day goes entirely wrong, it often turns out to be precisely the kind of brilliant entertainment audiences crave. Drop a note in the comments below if you plan on catching the premiere run this autumn.