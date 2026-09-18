Paris Prosecutors Open Probe Into Smart Glasses Over Sexual Harassment Complaints

Meta’s market-dominant AI smart glasses are facing intense regulatory scrutiny and criminal investigations in France following multiple complaints regarding unauthorized filming, workplace privacy breaches, and harassment. The devices, developed alongside EssilorLuxottica, command roughly 76% of the global market share.

The Paris Prosecutor Steps In

On September 18, 2026, Reuters reported that the Paris prosecutor’s office opened a formal criminal inquiry into suspected sexual harassment involving smart glasses. According to prosecutors, the hardware has been deployed to secretly film women on public streets without their consent before publishing the resulting footage online. The investigation builds on proactive testing conducted two weeks prior by the cybercrime unit of the Paris prosecutor’s office, which evaluated the physical capabilities and potential vectors of abuse inherent in these wearable AI devices.

Commercial momentum for the hardware has surged. Meta’s AI-powered spectacles—distinguished by an integrated camera allowing discreet capture—moved seven million units last year alone. Fresh sales figures from EssilorLuxottica point toward exponential growth for the product line throughout 2026. Yet this rapid market saturation has triggered severe social fallout, drawing simultaneous crackdowns from courts, privacy watchdogs, and advocacy groups.

Regulatory Walls Go Up Across Europe

Beyond the criminal investigations in Paris, institutional pushback is escalating. The Commission nationale de l’informatique et des libertés (CNIL), France’s data protection authority, confirmed receiving nearly 10 formal complaints tied directly to the deployment of smart glasses in professional environments. Nacera Bekhat, head of economic affairs at the CNIL, noted that corporate entities are increasingly reaching out to determine whether they possess the legal standing to ban these accessories entirely from workplaces.

The regulatory friction is not isolated to France. British cinemas have moved to ban smart glasses from their auditoriums. Meanwhile, a German consumer protection organization has filed a criminal complaint against Meta and associated vendors distributing the AI-equipped frames in Germany, asserting that the hardware fundamentally breaches regional privacy protections.

These portable tech items operate under the regulatory purview of the European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). However, legal experts emphasize that enforcing these statutes remains exceptionally difficult when captured media travels instantly across digital networks.

Shifting the Burden of Consent

At the center of the debate is the efficacy of physical indicator lights. Meta maintains that privacy was engineered into the hardware from inception. “De plus en plus de personnes utilisent nos lunettes IA, car elles sont véritablement utiles au quotidien (…) Les utilisateurs et leur entourage doivent pouvoir leur faire confiance,” Meta stated in a public release, highlighting that every pair features a non-disableable LED capture light that flashes during photo or video recording.

Photo: zonebourse.com

Privacy advocates and legal experts argue that this hardware safeguard is insufficient. Inès Legendre, a jurist at the internet child protection organization e-Enfance, criticized the reliance on indicator lights, stating that seeing an illuminated LED does not equate to consenting to being filmed or having one’s likeness broadcast to thousands of individuals online. Inès Girard, who oversees technology-facilitated gender violence projects for the feminist organization Hubertine Auclert, echoed these concerns:

“On ne peut pas répondre à une technologie de surveillance en demandant aux personnes surveillées d’être davantage vigilantes, alors que c’est la responsabilité des personnes qui ont des lunettes connectées.”

EssilorLuxottica has not responded to requests for comment regarding the mounting legal and regulatory challenges surrounding the world’s most popular smart eyewear.