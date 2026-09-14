Doctors Save Patient’s Life from Severe Arrhythmia in Tafí del Valle

A 57-year-old man presenting with acute chest pain and a history of myocardial infarction, hypertension, and diabetes suffered a life-threatening bout of ventricular tachycardia at the Hospital de Tafí del Valle. Quick intervention by on-duty medical staff and coordination with the 107 emergency network successfully stabilized him.

Rapid Clinical Response to Ventricular Tachycardia in High-Altitude Settings

Emergency medical infrastructure faced a critical test when a patient presented to the Hospital de Tafí del Valle exhibiting acute chest pain. According to reports from the Ministry of Health overseen by Luis Medina Ruiz, the patient brought a complex medical history featuring acute myocardial infarction, arterial hypertension, and diabetes mellitus.

Upon arrival, medical staff initiated a diagnostic protocol, including an electrocardiogram. The tracing revealed ventricular tachycardia, a severe and potentially fatal cardiac arrhythmia where the lower chambers of the heart beat much too fast, compromising cardiac output and systemic perfusion.

The on-duty physician, Dr. Milagros Arroyo, alongside Dr. Leonardo Acha, managed the acute presentation. Team members including Dr. Marianela Fuentes, nursing staff Vanesa Maza, Alexis Tolaba, Zulma López, and medical intern Diego Frías administered a targeted antiarrhythmic pharmaceutical agent. When pharmacological management alone proved insufficient to restore a normal sinus rhythm, the clinical team performed five electrical cardioversions.

Electrical cardioversion involves delivering a synchronized therapeutic dose of electric current to the heart at a specific point in the cardiac cycle, disrupting chaotic electrical pathways and allowing the sinoatrial node to resume normal pacemaker activity. Once stable, the patient underwent emergency medical transfer to a high-complexity cardiology center.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Ventricular Tachycardia: A dangerous heart rhythm originating in the lower chambers that prevents the heart from pumping blood effectively.

A dangerous heart rhythm originating in the lower chambers that prevents the heart from pumping blood effectively. Electrical Cardioversion: A controlled medical procedure using a brief electrical shock to reset a dangerously fast or irregular heart rhythm back to normal.

A controlled medical procedure using a brief electrical shock to reset a dangerously fast or irregular heart rhythm back to normal. System Coordination: The successful outcome relied on immediate on-site diagnostics combined with real-time remote consultation via the 107 emergency dispatch network.

Regional Emergency Networks and Technological Integration

This acute stabilization highlights the operational framework of the Cardiovascular Emergency Program, a proactive public health initiative launched by the Ministry of Health under the administration of Governor Osvaldo Jaldo. The program aims to bridge the gap between remote regional facilities and high-complexity medical hubs.

Photo: contextotucuman.com

According to health authorities, the infrastructure relies heavily on specialized training, pharmaceutical availability, advanced equipment, and connectivity solutions coordinated by Luis Rocha. Clinical operations in Tafí del Valle were executed by Dr. Manuel Cata, a cardiologist with the program, operating under the clinical coordination of Dr. Eduardo Llempen.

Access to real-time telemetry and specialized physician consultation ensures that district hospitals can manage acute coronary syndromes and malignant arrhythmias locally before initiating safe patient transport.

Clinical Parameter Patient Presentation Intervention Executed Primary Symptom Severe chest pain (Thoracodynia) Immediate triage and electrocardiogram Comorbidities Myocardial infarction, hypertension, diabetes Comprehensive medical history evaluation Acute Arrhythmia Ventricular tachycardia Targeted antiarrhythmic drug administration Refractory Rhythm Persistent instability Five electrical cardioversions

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Chest pressure, diaphoresis (heavy sweating), acute shortness of breath, or sudden syncopal episodes demand an immediate call to local emergency services such as the 107 network.

Doctors Race to Save Patient In Life-Threatening Condition

Electrical cardioversion and emergency antiarrhythmic therapies are strictly contraindicated in non-emergency outpatient settings without full resuscitation equipment and continuous cardiac monitoring. Self-treatment of acute chest pain with over-the-counter remedies is dangerous and delays life-saving medical intervention.

References

World Health Organization (WHO): Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) Fact Sheet. Available via WHO Health Topics.

American Heart Association (AHA): Management of Ventricular Arrhythmias and Sudden Cardiac Death. Circulation Journal. Available via PubMed Central.

Ministry of Health, Tucumán: Cardiovascular Emergency Program Reports and Protocols. Contexto Tucumán Coverage.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or emergency treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.