Drinking Very Hot Tea and Coffee Increases Cancer Risk 3-Fold

Consuming hot tea and coffee at high temperatures significantly elevates the risk of developing esophageal squamous cell carcinoma.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Dose Response: Drinking six or more very hot beverages daily independently increases esophageal cancer risk by 71 percent.

Epidemiological Scale and Study Architecture

The investigation into thermal beverage consumption and esophageal pathology was spearheaded by nutritional epidemiologist Keren Papier and a team of researchers based at the University of Oxford. The findings draw from a massive cohort of approximately one million UK adults. Researchers evaluated participants from two major prospective health tracking resources: the Million Women Study, which featured an average follow-up period of 14 years, and the UK Biobank, which tracked participants for roughly 11 years. By examining these extensive datasets, the research team isolated beverage temperature preferences as an independent variable linked to cancer incidence, specifically focusing on esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, a major subtype of esophageal cancer.

Statistical evaluations revealed a clear escalation of risk proportional to liquid heat. Individuals who described their preferred tea or coffee temperature as “hot” experienced a 1.7-fold increase in risk. Those who categorized their drinks as “very hot” faced a staggering threefold increase in risk when compared against participants who favored lukewarm beverages. Furthermore, consumption frequency compounded these statistics. Participants who reported drinking six or more hot beverages per day faced a 71 percent higher risk of developing esophageal squamous cell carcinoma than lower-volume consumers.

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Risk by Beverage Temperature Preferences Preference Category Relative Risk Multiplier Primary Reference Cohort Lukewarm / Cool 1.0 (Baseline) Million Women Study & UK Biobank Hot Beverages ~1.7x Higher Risk Oxford University Analysis Very Hot Beverages ~3.0x Higher Risk International Journal of Cancer Data

References

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