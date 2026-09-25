DSWD Bicol Disburses PHP114 Million in UPLIFT Cash Aid to 57,000 Beneficiaries

As the ripples of ongoing Middle East tensions continue to strain global energy markets and drive up domestic pump prices, the Philippine government is stepping up its targeted financial intervention. The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Bicol (DSWD-5) has disbursed over PHP114 million in cash aid to 57,105 vulnerable residents across the region’s six provinces under the second tranche of the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) program.

Targeted Cash Distribution Across Bicol’s Six Provinces

The latest round of disbursements, covering the period from Sept. 14 to Sept. 24, 2026, provides a direct PHP2,000 cash subsidy to qualified poor and near-poor households. DSWD Bicol Regional Director Norman Laurio noted that the distribution spans the entirety of the region's diverse geography, ensuring that remote island and mainland communities alike receive immediate purchasing power support.

Camarines Sur leads the regional tally with 17,011 beneficiaries receiving assistance. Sorsogon follows closely behind with 12,446 recipients, while Masbate accounts for 12,315 beneficiaries. Meanwhile, Albay records 7,562 recipients, Camarines Norte accounts for 5,333, and the island province of Catanduanes rounds out the total with 2,438 households assisted during this tranche.

Bridging Emergency Relief and Digital Financial Inclusion

The UPLIFT program operates on a dual mandate: providing immediate relief against the rising cost of basic commodities while steering vulnerable populations toward long-term financial resilience. Alongside the physical cash payouts, regional field offices are actively encouraging recipients to establish verified digital financial footprints.

“Along with the payout, we continue to encourage beneficiaries to have a verified bank account or digital wallet, such as a LandBank account, GCash, or Maya, to make the delivery of aid in subsequent payouts faster, safer, and more efficient until the end of the year,” Laurio explained. To facilitate this transition, DSWD has established dedicated help desks and technical assistance teams at payout sites to guide residents through registration and verification processes.

Identifying Beneficiaries Through the Community-Based Monitoring System

The recipients falling under this current distribution belong to “Group 2,” a demographic category mapped using data from the Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS). This rigorous targeting ensures that state resources reach families most vulnerable to inflationary shocks and global supply chain disruptions.

To accommodate families still securing required documentation, DSWD-5 has set the deadline for manual payouts of the PHP2,000 assistance to Group 2 beneficiaries through Oct. 16, 2026. Officials emphasize that this extended timeframe offers households ample opportunity to secure a National ID and enroll authorized bank or e-wallet accounts to streamline the eventual release of succeeding assistance packages.

Sustaining Household Purchasing Power Amid Global Uncertainty

The UPLIFT initiative forms a cornerstone of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s broader administrative response to mitigate the domestic impact of volatile international oil markets and inflationary pressures. By injecting liquidity directly into grassroots economies, the administration aims to safeguard household consumption levels.

As the manual distribution window remains open ahead of the mid-October cutoff, regional social welfare officers continue monitoring payout operations to ensure transparent, orderly, and efficient delivery across all designated municipal hubs in Bicol.