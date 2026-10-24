Dubai Apple Fan Brings 53 iPhones to Store to Collect New iPhone Duo

Mohammed Shakaa, a Dubai resident originally from Karachi, arrived at a local Apple Store carrying 53 old iPhones to collect two newly released Apple iPhone Duo models. The unusual collection process marked a milestone for the long-time enthusiast, who completed a three-year streak of being among the first in line for major product releases in the region.

Collecting Two Decades of Apple Hardware

The collection event brought nearly two decades of mobile engineering into a single storefront. Shakaa assembled his personal archive spanning from Apple’s first-generation iPhone up to the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple staff contacted him the day before the pickup and invited him to bring his extensive assortment to the store.

Unlike casual consumers who trade in legacy devices for upgrade credits, Shakaa maintains his hardware as a display at home. Many generations feature multiple color variants of the exact same model. His personal inventory includes only a handful of non-Apple products from Samsung and Motorola, reinforcing a nearly exclusive hardware preference.

Photo: uaemoments.com

“iPhone collection is my hobby, and it is also a challenge for me,” Shakaa stated. “I have almost the whole iPhone collection, from the first generation until the iPhone 18 Pro Max. In some models, I have one or two phones in different colours. I keep them displayed at home.”

Waiting Three Years for the iPhone Duo Launch

The trip to secure the latest release concluded a multi-year hardware anticipation cycle. Shakaa followed early industry rumors surrounding Apple’s foldable device category for more than three years before pre-order channels finally opened.

“When Apple Duo bookings opened, I got the chance to book it,” Shakaa said. “I had been waiting for it for more than three years. There were only rumours before, but finally it is here. Today, I am very happy to receive it.”

Securing the new units also finalized a consecutive milestone. This marked the third straight year Shakaa positioned himself at the front of major launch queues in Dubai. Having fulfilled his personal goal of consecutive early pickups, he expressed a desire to step back and allow other regional buyers uncontested access to upcoming hardware releases.

Setting Sights on a California Launch Event

With his local milestones achieved, Shakaa’s ambitions have shifted toward the corporate origin of his collection. He has set a target to attend a future hardware showcase in the United States.

“I want to go to California for Apple’s next launch and be number one there,” Shakaa said. “I want to represent myself and show them how far my craze for these phones has gone.”