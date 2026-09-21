Dynamic Pricing Wins $175K Forever Together Stakes at Belmont Park

Dynamic Pricing, a 5-year-old daughter of Night of Thunder campaigned by Klaravich Stables and trained by Chad Brown, surged past pacesetter Modarosa to capture the $175,000 Forever Together Stakes at Belmont Park on Sunday, securing her fifth career stakes victory under jockey Manny Franco.

Fantasy & Market Impact Pace Dynamics: Handicappers should note that Dynamic Pricing requires a strong gallop to get into the race; slow early fractions in this race worked against her running style until she found late rhythm on the soft turf.

Handicappers should note that Dynamic Pricing requires a strong gallop to get into the race; slow early fractions in this race worked against her running style until she found late rhythm on the soft turf. Jockey Momentum: Manny Franco continues a dominant run at the Belmont meeting, landing four wins on Sunday’s nine-race card and capitalizing on turf courses with some give.

Manny Franco continues a dominant run at the Belmont meeting, landing four wins on Sunday’s nine-race card and capitalizing on turf courses with some give. Breeding Value: The Irish-bred mare improved her record to 16-6-1-4, reinforcing her prowess on less-than-firm turf going.

Navigating the Soft Turf and Slow Splits

Rain arriving in the late morning and intensifying throughout the afternoon at Belmont Park prompted New York Racing Association officials to shift four turf events to the Tapeta track. However, the $175,000 Forever Together remained on the Widener turf course, officially listed as “good.” That lingering moisture played directly into the hands of Dynamic Pricing. According to assistant trainer Lee Vickers, the Irish-bred bay relishes the cut in the ground, though the initial fractions set by the opposition threatened to neutralize her late kick.

Modarosa, piloted by Kendrick Carmouche as a 12-1 outsider, seized immediate control. Carmouche carved out an uncontested opening quarter-mile in 25.37 seconds and dawdled through a half-mile in 50.12 seconds, maintaining a clear advantage over Ashikidah. Meanwhile, Manny Franco kept Dynamic Pricing tucked away in fourth position, roughly 3.5 lengths off the slow tempo. As three-quarters elapsed in 1:13.47, the complexion of the race remained static, leaving the favored Destino d’Oro trailing in last.

Tactical Adjustments in the Deep Stretch

Entering the far turn, the race’s tactical reality caught up with the closers. Franco reported that Dynamic Pricing briefly lost focus near the three-eighths pole, spitting the bit before he galvanized her back into the bridle. But the tape and the turf told the story once they straightened for home. When Franco tipped the 5-year-old mare to the outside at the quarter-pole, she engaged her European-bred stamina and began eating up ground on Modarosa.

Photo: drf.com

“At the quarter-pole, when I tipped her out to the outside she started getting into the rhythm and the ground and I said, ‘I’m going to get there,’” Franco remarked after the race, according to track reporting from Past The Wire. Modarosa kicked hard once straightened under Carmouche, but the Chad Brown trainee relentlessly hunted down the leader inside the eighth pole to win by a neck in a final time of 1:43.00 flat.

Post-Race Analysis and Divisional Context

The race underwent significant attrition prior to post time. Miguel Clement scratched Ozara due to the soft ground, while Chad Brown pulled Oversubscribed—the victor of this very event last year—leaving a compact five-horse field. Even with the reduced numbers, the performance underscored the depth of Klaravich Stables’ turf roster.

Photo: pastthewire.com

Forever Together Stakes – Finishing Order & Key Metrics Finish Horse Jockey Trainer Margin / Details 1st Dynamic Pricing Manny Franco Chad Brown Winning time 1:43.00 ($5.80 win) 2nd Modarosa Kendrick Carmouche Riley Mott Neck behind 3rd Destino d’Oro Junior Alvarado Brad Cox 1 1/2 lengths back 4th Table Flirt Unlisted Unlisted Trailing 5th Ashikidah Unlisted Unlisted Trailing

For the defeated connections, there were few tactical regrets. Carmouche noted that Modarosa ran to her absolute maximum under Riley Mott’s instructions. “The best horse ran me down today,” Carmouche stated, as covered by Daily Racing Form. Similarly, Junior Alvarado offered no excuses for the Brad Cox-conditioned even-money favorite Destino d’Oro, acknowledging that her customary late run simply ran out of real estate against a rival who mastered the footing.

The Verdict on Dynamic Pricing’s Campaign

By banking $96,250 in the Forever Together, Dynamic Pricing elevated her career earnings and validated the patient autumn management style favored by Chad Brown. Her affinity for cut in the ground gives the barn immense flexibility heading into the late-fall turf stakes calendar. As live racing resumes at Belmont Park, this victory serves as a masterclass in how an elite turf mare can overcome adverse, crawling fractions through sheer class and a devastating late turn of foot.

Dynamic Pricing Wins The 175K Forever Together Stakes At The New Belmont

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.