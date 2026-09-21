PSG Edge Marseille in Feisty Le Classique: Marquinhos the Hero

Paris Saint-Germain secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over 10-man Marseille in a feisty Le Classique fixture at the Vélodrome, with Marquinhos netting the decisive goal. The triumph lifts Luis Enrique’s side to sixth in Ligue 1, while compounding Marseille’s worst start to a season since 2011-12.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Tactical Breakdown of a Hostile Le Classique

The fixture at the Vélodrome lived up to its fiery reputation, testing Luis Enrique’s tactical setup against a resolute Marseille block. The visitors dominated the tempo early on, though they had to weather dangerous first-half efforts from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Neal Maupay. But the tape tells a different story of a match that shifted entirely on second-half adjustments.

The deadlock broke when substitute Ferran Torres nodded home a pinpoint cross from Desire Doue to put PSG ahead. Marseille responded swiftly through Angel Gomes, who finished from close range following sharp combination play with Amine Gouiri. Yet, parity lasted mere moments before Marquinhos restored the visitors’ lead by pouncing on a loose ball after Jeffrey de Lange’s initial save from a corner.

Discipline and Turning Points

Marseille’s pursuit of an equalizer suffered a fatal blow when Timothy Weah was shown a second yellow card, reducing the hosts to 10 men. Protecting that narrow advantage against a man down allowed Luis Enrique’s side to manage possession and see out the hostile encounter.

Photo: ca.sports.yahoo.com

Team Ligue 1 Position (Post-Match) Recent Form (Last 5 Games) Next Fixture Paris Saint-Germain 6th 2 Wins (Following 3-game winless start) vs. Le Mans (Oct 10) Marseille Relegation Zone 4 Defeats in 5 Matches at Troyes (Oct 11)

Season Trajectory and Upcoming Fixtures

Following a surprisingly slow start, this hard-fought victory represented only the second Ligue 1 success of the campaign for PSG. By securing all three points, the five-time defending champions climbed to sixth position, leaving them five points behind table-topping Monaco. By contrast, Marseille’s fourth defeat in five matches plunged them straight into the relegation zone.

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Ligue 1 now heads into the international break before French top-flight action resumes on October 10. Aiming to narrow the deficit at the top of the table, PSG will kick off their domestic return by welcoming newly promoted Le Mans for matchday six. In the meantime, Marseille plan to utilize the three-week break to reorganize ahead of an essential visit to Troyes on the subsequent day.

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