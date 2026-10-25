El Salvador Deploys Special Forces After Gang Ambush in Haiti

Four Salvadoran aviation technicians remain missing in Haiti following a gang ambush in Croix-des-Bouquets, prompting El Salvador to deploy 200 special forces personnel. President Nayib Bukele has demanded their safe release, while a UN-authorized international force and local police intensify search operations across the volatile Port-au-Prince stronghold.

Gangs Attack Vehicle in Croix-Des-Bouquets, Technicians Missing

The crisis unfolded on Sunday, October 18, when armed members of the Chèn Méchan and 400 Mawozo gangs attacked an armored vehicle in the Santo neighborhood of Croix-des-Bouquets as the vehicle carried four Salvadoran military personnel returning from a local supermarket. Attackers hit the vehicle with gunfire and explosives, forcing the occupants to flee on foot before communication was lost, according to accounts from El Salvador’s armed forces.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele clarified that the missing men were not combat troops but aeronautical technicians assigned to support medical evacuations and save lives as part of the international mission. The incident represents the first major assault on the multinational security effort since it began operations.

Pou chèf gang yo ak manm gang yo k ap kenbe kat konpatriyòt nou yo an otaj ann Ayiti:Mesye nou kidnape yo pa konbatan. Yo se teknisyen nan domèn avyasyon ki fè pati misyon nou ann Ayiti, nan kad yon misyon entènasyonal. Misyon nou an gen sèlman pilòt ak pèsonèl teknik, ki gen… pic.twitter.com/BNKbWTAQQp — https://x.com/nayibbukele/status/2112981920741310695

According to statements from the United Nations, armed violence continues to drive widespread displacement across the country, with Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, reporting that more than 7,000 people fled Petite-Rivière in Artibonite over a four-day period, while more than 3,000 others were displaced in the commune of Arcahaie within the West Department. Security analysts, including ACLED analyst for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean María Fernanda Arocha, noted that the attack marked a new development in the confrontation between armed gangs and international security forces, demonstrating how armed groups continue to adapt their tactics and undermine security efforts. Haiti’s government declared the recovery of the four missing men an absolute priority, while the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for Haiti remains only 49 percent funded.

Deployment of Special Forces and Bukele’s Warning

In response to the abduction, El Salvador deployed 200 special operations soldiers to Haiti, arriving in two separate waves of approximately 100 troops each on Thursday and overnight.

On 22 October, a contingent from El Salvador has arrived in Port-au-Prince to support ongoing search and security operations in Plaine du Cul-de-Sac.The Force continues its operations in the area in close coordination with the Haitian National Police and relevant operational… — https://x.com/gsforcehaiti/status/2113430424508612706

Bukele issued a stark ultimatum to the gang leaders via social media, warning of severe military retaliation if the hostages are harmed or withheld.

Don’t take our words as an empty threat. We have already dealt with the gangs in El Salvador, and we can deal with you too, Return our four compatriots alive and unharmed, and everything will return to the way it was before the kidnapping. President Nayib Bukele

US Ambassador Mike Waltz declared at the UN Security Council that America stood shoulder to shoulder with El Salvador and pledged full support for the mission. Meanwhile, Wilson Joseph, also known as “Lanmo San Jou,” the leader of the Haitian gang 400 Mawozo, sent a message directed at the president of El Salvador, challenging him on social media. These gang leaders warned that Salvadoran troops could face resistance if they entered gang-controlled areas on foot rather than relying on drones and helicopters.

Photo: BBC

Disputed Body Recoveries and Ongoing Search Efforts

While The New York Times reported that four bodies believed to be the missing soldiers had been found, President Bukele flatly rejected the claim.

Bukele stated that the recovered remains included those of a child, a man significantly taller than the Salvadoran technicians, and an individual wearing a uniform from another nation, alongside identification cards and military insignia from Chad. Despite the conflicting reports, Salvadoran and U.S. officials believe all four technicians survived the attack.

Croix-des-Bouquets gang attack: El Salvador sends 100 special forces

Broader Security Implications for the Gang Suppression Force

The ambush underscores the mounting difficulties facing the UN-authorized Gang Suppression Force, which has deployed approximately 2,000 personnel on the ground against an authorized ceiling of 5,500, following an earlier Kenyan-led security effort that struggled with chronic shortages of money, equipment, and personnel. Security analysts note that armed groups currently control large parts of Port-au-Prince, displacing millions since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.