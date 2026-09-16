Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s Private Wedding Photo Album Headed to Auction

A rare 30-photo album documenting Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s May 1, 1967, Las Vegas wedding, along with three color snapshots of the family at Graceland, is heading to auction at Denmark’s Bruun Rasmussen auction house.

According to Bruun Rasmussen specialist Ludvig Hjorth, the entire collection is being offered as a single lot with an estimated price of DKK 100,000, which translates to approximately USD 14,600 or EUR 13,400. A separate estimate of $15,558.70 is listed for the lot, which contains a total of 33 photographs.

### The Aladdin Hotel Wedding Album

The wedding photographs capture the ceremony inside a private suite at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas, where the couple exchanged vows before just 14 of their closest family members and friends. The album contains 30 original black-and-white silver gelatin prints on unmarked photographic paper, measuring 8 by 10 inches (25.4 x 20.3 cm).

Several of the black-and-white prints feature a handwritten date of “5-1-67” marked in pencil on the reverse. The album itself measures 29.5 x 26.0 x 4.5 cm.

According to the auction details, the book carries a highly personal connection to the bride’s family. It was originally presented by Elvis and Priscilla to Priscilla’s parents, Joseph and Ann Beaulieu, as a memento. Only about ten copies of this specific photo album were reportedly presented as personal gifts by the newlyweds.

The front cover features gold embossed lettering that reads: “Priscilla and Elvis Presley 5-1-67 – Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Beaulieu – From the Colonel.”

The reference points to Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis’s manager from 1955 until the singer’s death in 1977. Parker wielded significant influence over both Elvis’s professional trajectory and personal milestones, including the organization of the 1967 wedding. The ceremony lasted eight minutes, followed by a press conference and a reception hosting about 100 guests.

Having remained within the Beaulieu family and passed down through the family, the album has never previously been offered for sale, marking the first time this specific copy will leave the family’s possession.

### Private Family Moments at Graceland

In addition to the wedding prints, the auction lot includes three private color snapshots taken during the summer of 1968 at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. Captured on Kodak Ektacolor 20 RC paper at approximately 3.5 by 5.0 inches (8.9 x 12.7 cm), these images show Elvis and Priscilla alongside their newborn daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

The color photographs are believed to be unique, or at least produced in an extremely limited run for a small circle of family. One of the three snapshots features a handwritten inscription in black ballpoint pen on the reverse side, reading: “Elvis going fast to scare mother.”

The collection bridges two major chapters in the singer’s personal life: his early days as a newlywed in Las Vegas and his transition into fatherhood at Graceland. Bruun Rasmussen has scheduled the auction for the items, which provide a look at the private side of two of the 20th century’s most iconic couples.