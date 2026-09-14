Emmy Awards 2026: Red Carpet & Winners List

The Bottom Line Disney+ and 20th Television scored in the pre-recorded variety special field with The Muppet Show.

Late-night television made a formidable showing as The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earned multiple wins for its series finale on CBS, including directing and technical direction.

Live Winners Emerge as Television Celebrates Its Biggest Night As the entertainment industry gathers for television’s highest honors, the 2026 Emmy Awards are rolling out a diverse slate of winners spanning live events, late-night staples, and reality television. The early winners list highlights both massive broadcast spectacles and beloved streaming revivals. The production—backed by Roc Nation, Rimas, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and DPS—pulled in wins for director Hamish Hamilton, lighting designer Al Gurdon, and technical direction led by Rod Wardell and Eric Becker. Meanwhile, the pre-recorded variety special category went to Disney+ for The Muppet Show, a heavy-hitting collaboration involving 20th Television, Point Grey Pictures, and executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Sabrina Carpenter, who also performed.

Late-Night Farewells and Reality Dominance The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Series Finale captured multiple awards, including Directing for a Variety Series for Yvonne De Mare, technical direction overseen by Karen Obel Cape, and lighting design credits for Michael Scricca, as reported by Deadline. Reality television also claimed its share of the spotlight. PBS’s enduring staple Antiques Roadshow took the Structured Reality Program win, while Netflix’s Love On The Spectrum captured the Unstructured Reality Program category. Over on Peacock, Alan Cumming added another career highlight by winning Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for The Traitors, which also won Directing for a Reality Program for Ben Arc, according to Deadline.

Key Emmy 2026 Category Winners At a Glance Category Winner / Program Network / Platform Variety Special (Live) The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny NBC Variety Special (Pre-recorded) The Muppet Show Disney+ Directing for a Variety Series The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Series Finale) CBS Structured Reality Program Antiques Roadshow PBS Unstructured Reality Program Love On The Spectrum Netflix Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program Alan Cumming (The Traitors) Peacock