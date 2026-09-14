Emmy Awards 2026: Red Carpet & Winners List

The Bottom Line
- Disney+ and 20th Television scored in the pre-recorded variety special field with The Muppet Show.
- Late-night television made a formidable showing as The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earned multiple wins for its series finale on CBS, including directing and technical direction.
Live Winners Emerge as Television Celebrates Its Biggest Night
As the entertainment industry gathers for television’s highest honors, the 2026 Emmy Awards are rolling out a diverse slate of winners spanning live events, late-night staples, and reality television. The early winners list highlights both massive broadcast spectacles and beloved streaming revivals.
The production—backed by Roc Nation, Rimas, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and DPS—pulled in wins for director Hamish Hamilton, lighting designer Al Gurdon, and technical direction led by Rod Wardell and Eric Becker.
Meanwhile, the pre-recorded variety special category went to Disney+ for The Muppet Show, a heavy-hitting collaboration involving 20th Television, Point Grey Pictures, and executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Sabrina Carpenter, who also performed.
Late-Night Farewells and Reality Dominance
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Series Finale captured multiple awards, including Directing for a Variety Series for Yvonne De Mare, technical direction overseen by Karen Obel Cape, and lighting design credits for Michael Scricca, as reported by Deadline.
Reality television also claimed its share of the spotlight. PBS’s enduring staple Antiques Roadshow took the Structured Reality Program win, while Netflix’s Love On The Spectrum captured the Unstructured Reality Program category. Over on Peacock, Alan Cumming added another career highlight by winning Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for The Traitors, which also won Directing for a Reality Program for Ben Arc, according to Deadline.
Key Emmy 2026 Category Winners At a Glance
|Category
|Winner / Program
|Network / Platform
|Variety Special (Live)
|The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
|NBC
|Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
|The Muppet Show
|Disney+
|Directing for a Variety Series
|The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Series Finale)
|CBS
|Structured Reality Program
|Antiques Roadshow
|PBS
|Unstructured Reality Program
|Love On The Spectrum
|Netflix
|Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program
|Alan Cumming (The Traitors)
|Peacock
What the Early Victories Signify for the Industry
The early distribution of trophies reflects a shifting landscape where massive live music events on broadcast television share equal footing with streaming docuseries and high-profile platform finales. Executive producers like Jesse Collins and Seth Rogen continue to bridge the gap between traditional network television and modern streaming ecosystems.
But the math tells a different story about how complex today’s credits have become. Massive team efforts—such as the dozens of camera operators and video control engineers credited for the Super Bowl halftime broadcast—demonstrate the immense scale required to pull off modern live television events that capture Emmy voters’ attention.
Drop a comment below: which of these early winners were you rooting for, and who are you backing for the major drama and comedy races?