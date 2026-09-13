Estudiantes Player Ratings: Guido Carrillo Shines in Win Over Platense

Fantasy & Market Impact

Tactical Breakdown at Uno: How Estudiantes Cracked the Low-Block

The afternoon fixture in La Plata showcased the tactical friction typical of contemporary Liga Profesional grinding. Neves orchestrated the build-up effectively, nearly converting a chance early in the second half that would have broken the deadlock. But the tape tells a different story regarding defensive vulnerabilities down the flanks.

Eric Meza pushed high up the right channel to support the offensive transition, which left acres of space in behind. Platense exploited this structural asymmetry repeatedly after the break, targeting the left-back channel where Gastón Benedetti continued his worrying descent in form. Benedetti struggled to contain opposition overlaps, directly contributing to the structural breakdown that led to Platense’s equalizer.

Player Grades: Assessing the Albirroja Roster

Individual performances varied wildly as Medina juggled squad fitness with upcoming continental commitments. In goal, Fabricio Iacovich (6) had a quiet afternoon with Platense registering minimal shots on target, bearing zero responsibility for the conceded goal. In the heart of the defense, Santiago Núñez (6) played with supreme composure, recording a high pass-completion rate under pressure and avoiding unnecessary risks. Alongside him, Valente Pierani (5) struggled with early aerial duals and was hooked at halftime.

Player Position Match Rating Key Metric / Note Guido Carrillo Forward 7 Clinical late finish off the bench Gabriel Neves Midfielder 6 Controlled tempo, missed early 2-1 chance Edwuin Cetré Winger 6 Most active offensive outlet, high speed Gastón Benedetti Defender 4 Struggled defensively; sector targeted

Further up the pitch, Edwuin Cetré (6) proved to be the most dynamic attacking spark for the home side. Cetré utilized his acceleration to stretch Platense’s defensive block, providing the kind of transitional verticality that has defined his best spells in red and white. Adolfo Gaich (6) marked his return to the scoresheet with an active display, though service into the box remained sporadic for large stretches of the match.

Off-The-Bench Impact and the Corinthians Horizon

Medina’s tactical adjustments at the interval stabilized the engine room. The introduction of Alexis Castro (6) injected spatial awareness and progressive distribution into the midfield, allowing Estudiantes to bypass Platense’s central pressing traps. Leandro González Pirez (6) also entered to shore up the backline, using his veteran positioning to neutralize late counter-attacks.

Ultimately, this fixture will be remembered less for its domestic aesthetic and more for its utility as a springboard. With the tactical whiteboard now pivoting entirely toward the mid-week continental showdown, Estudiantes must tighten their defensive rotations if they hope to withstand Corinthians. But as Guido Carrillo proved once again, elite goalscorers do not need ninety minutes to shift the trajectory of a franchise.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.