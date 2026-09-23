Experimental Drug CS18 Shows Promise in Overcoming Cancer Treatment Resistance

Developed by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine, the experimental small molecule drug CS18 disrupts a master regulatory switch called TopBP1, effectively dismantling the survival defenses of hard-to-treat cancer cells. Published in Science Advances, the preclinical finding offers a promising strategy to reverse resistance to therapies like osimertinib and enhance PARP blockade across multiple aggressive malignancies.

Therapeutic resistance remains one of the most formidable bottlenecks in modern clinical oncology. While initial regimens often shrink tumors successfully, many patients eventually experience relapse because malignant cells activate compensatory and convergent biological pathways to escape destruction. Dr. Weei-Chin Lin, corresponding author and professor of medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, designed this investigation to target the root mechanisms driving these survival tactics rather than playing whack-a-mole with downstream mutations.

Targeting the TopBP1 Switch to Disarm Cancer Survival Pathways The core innovation centers on inhibiting topoisomerase IIβ-binding protein 1, known as TopBP1. This protein functions as a molecular switch controlling several cancer-driving pathways simultaneously. Specifically, the Baylor team focused on the BRCT7/8 switch. This structural region interacts directly with MIZ1, a suppressor of the cancer driver MYC; mutant p53, which frequently acquires rogue cancer-promoting functions; and proteins like PLK1 and CIP2A that dictate cell survival and division. Targeting this specific interface allows researchers to short-circuit multiple survival mechanisms at once. To engineer a therapeutic molecule capable of binding to BRCT7/8, the research team screened thousands of chemical compounds via computer modeling and laboratory testing. They isolated an initial candidate, compound 3B6, and iteratively modified its chemical structure until they identified CS18 as the most potent inhibitor. When CS18 binds to the BRCT7/8 switch, the cancer-promoting activities of MYC and mutant p53 decrease significantly. Concurrently, DNA repair proteins become less active, genes that normally suppress uncontrolled cellular proliferation are upregulated, and cancer cells face a drastically lowered threshold for apoptosis, or programmed cell death.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Overcoming Resistance: CS18 targets a master control protein (TopBP1) that cancer cells use to survive drug treatments, helping to reverse resistance to existing therapies like osimertinib.

CS18 targets a master control protein (TopBP1) that cancer cells use to survive drug treatments, helping to reverse resistance to existing therapies like osimertinib. Combination Power: Laboratory tests show that pairing CS18 with current medications—such as PARP inhibitors or osimertinib—destroys cancer cells more effectively than either treatment administered alone.

Laboratory tests show that pairing CS18 with current medications—such as PARP inhibitors or osimertinib—destroys cancer cells more effectively than either treatment administered alone. Broad Preclinical Activity: The drug has demonstrated tumor-suppressing potential across multiple cancer types, including triple-negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, lung adenocarcinoma, and acute myeloid leukemia, with minimal toxicity observed in non-cancerous cells.

Preclinical Efficacy Across Diverse Malignancies and Drug Combinations The experimental agent was evaluated across several distinct cancer cell lines in laboratory experiments and animal models. Researchers observed pronounced tumor growth reduction in aggressive presentations, including triple-negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, lung adenocarcinoma, lung squamous cell carcinoma, and acute myeloid leukemia. Crucially, normal non-cancerous cells exhibited significantly less toxicity when exposed to the compound. Photo: news-medical.net Furthermore, evaluating CS18 in combination regimens yielded synergistic therapeutic outcomes. When administered alongside PARP inhibitors or the targeted therapy osimertinib, the combination eradicated cancer cells more efficiently than monotherapy. In lung cancer models where cells had already developed resistance to osimertinib, introducing CS18 successfully restored drug sensitivity, re-sensitizing the tumor cells to the therapy and accelerating cancer cell death. Summary of Preclinical Findings for CS18 Parameter Observation / Result Primary Target TopBP1 (BRCT7/8 switch) Evaluated Cancers Triple-negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, lung adenocarcinoma, lung squamous cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia Key Combination Therapies PARP inhibitors, osimertinib Observed Effects Inhibited MYC/mutant p53 activity, impaired DNA repair in cancer cells, restored osimertinib sensitivity

Translational Roadmaps and Regulatory Horizons Funding and support for the underlying research were anchored by institutions including Baylor College of Medicine and its Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center, with collaborative contributions from researchers at Taipei Medical University. Overcoming Drug Resistance to Cancer Therapies Because CS18 acts on a foundational vulnerability shared by multiple tumor types, its clinical trajectory likely involves combination trials. Investigators propose positioning CS18 as an adjunct therapy designed to be administered alongside established agents to prevent the emergence of acquired drug resistance.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor CS18 remains an experimental compound undergoing preclinical investigation in laboratory and animal models; it is not available for clinical prescription, compassionate use, or over-the-counter acquisition.