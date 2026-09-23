Columbus Crew Sack Coach Federico Higuain for ‘Man’s Game’ Remark to Female Referee

The Incident and Disciplinary Timeline

The controversy unfolded during an MLS NEXT Pro fixture involving Columbus Crew 2. Federico Higuaín, the brother of former Argentina and Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Higuaín, was originally shown a red card and handed a preliminary two-match suspension by the league.

According to the Professional Soccer Referees Association (PSRA), Higuaín committed two distinct infractions. The referees’ union stated that the coach “committed two deliberate acts of physical abuse and sexism against a female official — squeezing her hand and refusing to let go after being told to stop three times.”

That physical confrontation was followed by a verbal jibe. The union noted that Higuaín told the official, “Don’t forget, this is a man’s game.”

Front-Office Action and Fallout

While the initial two-match ban was administered by the league, the Columbus Crew front office determined that internal disciplinary measures fell short of the organization’s ethical benchmarks. Columbus Crew general manager Issa Tall addressed the dismissal directly in an official club statement.

“We determined it’s in the best interest of our Club, players and support staff to dismiss Federico Higuaín from his responsibilities,” Tall said. “After conversations this week and further assessing the past month, our Club’s standards of what’s expected from a leader for one of our teams have not been met.”

Reports from The Athletic indicated that during subsequent internal meetings, Higuaín proved “unwilling to reflect or take accountability for his actions, nor did he offer a public apology.” That lack of contrition accelerated the decision by club executives to terminate his contract outright.

Referees’ Union Response and Wider Repercussions

The Professional Soccer Referees Association publicly criticized the league’s initial two-game suspension, arguing that the punishment “falls drastically short” given the severity of the physical intimidation and gender-based degradation.

Photo: bbc.com

In a strongly worded release, the PSRA emphasized the contributions of female officials on the global stage. “Women make every level of this game better. They should not have to endure intimidation or degrading comments to prove it,” the union stated. “Our female officials have proven their excellence on the world stage. They deserve the same respect, dignity, and safe working environment as every other official.”

Summary of Disciplinary Actions: Federico Higuaín Incident Entity Action Taken Details MLS NEXT Pro / League Red Card & Suspension Initial issuing of a two-match ban following the fixture. PSRA (Referees’ Union) Public Condemnation Labeled the initial suspension insufficient; cited physical intimidation and sexism. Columbus Crew Front Office Contract Termination Fired Higuaín as Crew 2 head coach following failed accountability talks.

The Takeaway

By severing ties with Higuaín, the Columbus Crew front office established a zero-tolerance baseline for harassment and physical intimidation within its coaching ranks. As professional leagues face increasing pressure to protect officiating crews, this rapid dismissal signals that developmental league managers will be held to the same rigorous compliance standards as their senior-level counterparts.

Photo: ctvnews.ca

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