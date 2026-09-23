Chris Spatola, college basketball analyst and son-in-law of Coach K, dies at 47

Chris Spatola, an ESPN college basketball analyst, radio host, and the son-in-law of former Duke University head coach Mike Krzyzewski, has died at the age of 47, according to Fox News. His passing occurred unexpectedly, and the cause of death has not been specified, as reported by Daily Mail.

College Basketball Analyst and West Point Graduate Chris Spatola Dies at 47

Spatola leaves behind his wife, Jamie Krzyzewski Spatola—the daughter of Mike Krzyzewski—and their three children: John David, Mackenzie, and Madeline. The Krzyzewski family released a statement expressing their grief: There are no words to adequately express our heartbreak over the loss of our beloved Chris Spatola. Chris served our country, was a devoted husband and father, and was such an important part of our family.

Playing Career at Army and Military Service

Before his career in sports media and coaching, Spatola built a notable athletic and military background. He was a four-year starter playing college basketball at the United States Military Academy at West Point from 1998 to 2002. During his collegiate playing career, he appeared in 111 games, led Army in scoring in three of his four seasons, and finished with 1,543 career points, placing him among the program’s top 10 all-time scorers. He also ranked fourth on Army’s all-time list for 3-pointers with 238, as detailed by Heavy.com.

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Following his graduation from West Point in 2002, Spatola entered active duty in the United States Army, serving for five years until 2007. During his military service, he held roles including Company Commander, battery commander, and executive officer. He deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and earned the Joint Service Commendation Medal for exceptional combat performance, alongside the Army Commendation Medal for outstanding leadership, according to WRAL.

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Coaching Tenure at Duke and USA Basketball

Transitioning from the military to basketball coaching, Spatola joined the staff at Duke University under his father-in-law, Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. He served on the Blue Devils’ coaching staff from 2007 through 2012, fulfilling roles that included assistant coach and director of basketball operations. During his time in Durham, Spatola helped guide the team to the 2010 NCAA Division I men’s basketball national championship—defeating Butler in the title game—as well as four ACC tournament titles.

Photo: heavy.com

In addition to his work at Duke, Spatola contributed to USA Basketball under Krzyzewski. He worked as a court coach for the U.S. Men’s National Team that secured the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, as well as the gold medal at the 2010 FIBA World Championship in Istanbul.

Broadcasting Career and Tributes Across the Sport

Spatola moved into sports broadcasting in 2012, eventually becoming a familiar voice as an analyst and studio host for ESPN and SiriusXM, covering live college basketball games and studio updates.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

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Networks, coaches, and colleagues shared widespread tributes following the news of his death. ESPN released a statement noting, Chris Spatola brought a unique perspective to ESPN’s college basketball coverage, shaped by his experiences as a student-athlete, Army veteran, coach and broadcaster.

Numerous figures from across college athletics expressed their condolences on social media. College GameDay host Rece Davis described him as brilliant and dedicated to his craft, while former Duke player and analyst Jay Bilas remembered him as a man of great humility, high character, and deep devotion to his family. Additional tributes were shared by figures including Baylor basketball coach Scott Drew, former analyst Seth Greenberg, and NBC Sports broadcaster John Fanta.