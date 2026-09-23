Brooksby Favored Against Baez in Chengdu Opener

Jenson Brooksby enters his Wednesday, September 23, 2026, opening match against Sebastian Baez at the ATP Chengdu Open as the modeled favorite. The tournament marks the eighth edition of the ATP 250 event and opens the Asian swing on the 2026 ATP Tour.

Chengdu Open Launch Kicks Off Asian Swing

The Chengdu Open returns for its eighth edition, bringing professional men’s tennis back to the outdoor hard courts at the Sichuan International Tennis Center in Chengdu, China. This year’s tournament marks the official start of the Asian swing on the 2026 ATP Tour calendar.

The opening slate features a mix of qualifying battles and main-draw clashes. Pavel Kotov, who dropped significantly in the rankings following a wrist injury over the previous two seasons, is working his way back through the qualifying rounds. He secured a straight-sets win over Shintaro Mochizuki on the Challenger Tour and looks to advance into the main draw. Meanwhile, 17-year-old wild card Jia Hu makes his ATP main-draw debut against Vit Kopriva in a matchup highlighting youth against tour experience.

Baez and Brooksby Meet for Third Time in 2026

The Round of 32 clash between Sebastian Baez and Jenson Brooksby brings together two players with contrasting hard-court trajectories this season. Baez enjoyed a strong start to the year by playing some of the best hard-court tennis of his career, though he struggled to maintain that momentum through the North American hard-court swing. Making his debut appearance in Chengdu, the Argentinian faces Brooksby for the third time in 2026.

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Their head-to-head history heavily favors Baez on paper, as Baez leads 2-0 against Brooksby in previous meetings. Tactical familiarity dictates that Baez will attempt to extend rallies and grind down his opponent using the same strategy that secured his earlier victories. Conversely, Brooksby’s success depends on clean serving and precise ball-timing to shorten points and neutralize the baseline pressure.

Predictive Models and Betting Markets Split on Outcome

Data analytics and traditional betting odds view the matchup through different lenses. Proprietary modeling gives Brooksby a 57% win probability alongside a 55% chance of claiming the opening set. Predictive simulations also point toward a competitive contest, projecting a 57% likelihood that the match exceeds 21.5 total games.

Photo: dimers.com

Market pricing reflects a tight contest, with Brooksby listed at -145 on the moneyline and Baez available at +138.