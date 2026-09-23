Penta faces Reigns after winning tournament

The World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Tournament reached its dramatic conclusion as two of the sport’s premier Luchadores collided inside the Rocket Arena on August 31, 2026. Fans in Cleveland and those watching on Netflix got to see two men who know each other very well battling it out with important stakes attached. The bout featured high-risk sequences from the opening bell, with each of their high-risk, high-reward moves being outdone by what came next. At one juncture, Fenix countered an attempted avalanche Mexican destroyer to trap Penta in a Mexican muscle buster, stunning Penta and turning it around.

The intensity quickly spilled beyond the ring ropes. Fenix was going for a kill shot on the announcers’ desk, but Penta turned it around on him and sent Fenix through the table with a Penta Driver. The two competitors crashed through the table, leaving the fans stunned.

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Following the ringside crash, Penta got Fenix back into the ring, worked on Fenix’s arm, and set him up for one more devastating Mexican destroyer. He pinned Fenix to win the tournament and to get his chance at WWE glory.

Before the show was over, Roman Reigns entered the ring and got face-to-face with Penta. It will be a match that Reigns will really have to prepare for. Reigns has gone toe-to-toe with the best that WWE has to offer – Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, John Cena and more. But there’s not much he’ll be able to do to match what Penta does in the ring. With the summer closing, could Penta possibly upset Reigns in one of the biggest spots of his career since joining WWE? Only time will tell, and it would be really something if Penta, somehow, walks out of Mexico City as the world heavyweight champion, especially given Reigns’ recent run as champion has been dominant.

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Rey Fenix’s Path Forward at Triplemania 34

Though he may have lost to Penta on Raw, there are still big things ahead for Rey Fenix. He will be a part of Triplemania 34 – a two-night spectacle showcasing the incredible roster of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA).

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The first night will take place in Las Vegas on Sept. 11 and the second will be held in Mexico City on Sept. 13. Fenix is set to defend the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship against Jack Cartwheel, Mini Vikingo and Nathan Frazer. His three opponents battled each other at Ola De Calor on Sunday afternoon to see who will become the No. 1 contender for the title. However, the match reached a time limit, and Fenix came out and announced he would take on all three at Triplemania.

Roman Reigns on Monday Night Raw: Historical Context

The upcoming title defense continues a long lineage of televised championship bouts for the titleholder. Editors of the official site previously collected a playlist with mandatory-to-watch Roman Reigns Raw matches spanning multiple years: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa (Raw 06.01.2025), Roman Reigns vs. Big E vs. Bobby Lashley (Raw 20.09.2021), Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor (Raw 20.08.2018), Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt (Raw 05.02.2018), Roman Reigns vs. Penta (Raw 14.09.2026), Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus (Raw 14.12.2015), Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (Raw 06.01.2014), Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Raw 26.12.2016), Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker vs. Samoan Joe (Raw 31.07.2017), Bloodline vs. The Usos and Matt Riddle (Raw 25.07.2022), Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler (Raw 19.08.2019), and Roman Reigns vs. Rusev (Raw 18.01.2016).

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With Penta’s tournament victory officially recorded in the Raw archives, attention turns entirely to whether the challenger can unseat a dominant champion.

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