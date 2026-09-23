Wayne Rooney Set to Become I’m A Celebrity’s ‘Biggest Signing Ever

Wayne Rooney is reportedly in advanced talks to join the upcoming series of ITV’s reality hit I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, with network insiders claiming the Manchester United and England legend could become the reality show’s biggest signing in history, according to reports in The Sun on Sunday and covered by Sky Sports and Radio Times on September 19, 2026.

The Bottom Line The Rumor: Wayne Rooney is in advanced talks to join ITV for the upcoming jungle lineup.

Wayne Rooney is in advanced talks to join ITV for the upcoming jungle lineup. The Family Precedent: His wife, Coleen Rooney, finished as runner-up on the hit reality program during the 2024 season.

His wife, Coleen Rooney, finished as runner-up on the hit reality program during the 2024 season. The Media Rollout: The reports arrive just ahead of the September 24 premiere of the couple’s new 10-part Disney+ docuseries, The Real Rooneys.

Following the Footsteps of Coleen

Reality television has a new white whale, and network bookers are circling the Premier League’s all-time great goalscorers.

That domestic success appears to have sparked a competitive streak. Sources close to the production suggest the former England captain wants to show his four sons what their father can do under high-stress conditions. Known for a notoriously fierce competitive drive on the pitch, Rooney has apparently joked to friends that he intends to give Coleen a run for her money. ITV representatives, when approached for comment, maintained standard network protocol, telling reporters that any names suggested for the upcoming roster remain strictly speculative.

The Streaming Synergy of The Real Rooneys

Timing in the television ecosystem is rarely accidental. This latest tabloid wave drops precisely as the Rooney family machine ramps up its multi-platform promotional blitz. Disney+ is set to premiere the first eight episodes of The Real Rooneys on Thursday, September 24, followed by two concluding special episodes on October 1.

The 10-part documentary series invites unvarnished cameras into the family’s Cheshire estate, capturing everything from high-stakes domestic moments to eldest son Kai’s emerging football career.

Media Timeline & Project Overview (September 2026) Project / Event Platform / Outlet Timing I’m a Celebrity Negotiations ITV1 / ITVX Advanced talks (Reported Sept 2026) The Real Rooneys (Ep 1-8) Disney+ Premieres September 24, 2026 The Real Rooneys (Ep 9-10) Disney+ Premieres October 1, 2026

Navigating the Reality TV Landscape for Elite Athletes

Transitioning from elite athletic management and legendary playing careers into the rough-and-tumble world of entertainment requires careful brand navigation. However, the modern attention economy rewards unfiltered, day-in-the-life access. If Rooney steps into the bushtucker trials later this year, he follows a long line of sports stars testing their public appeal outside the stadium environment.

Photo: radiotimes.com

Yet, the stakes are different when a family unit operates as an interconnected commercial brand.

As the autumn television schedule heats up, how do you feel about football icons trading the technical area for reality TV bushtucker trials? Sound off in the comments below.