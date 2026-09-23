Millions Risk Losing Medicaid Coverage Under New Federal Work Requirements

Beginning January 1, federal work and reporting requirements take effect for Medicaid, risking healthcare coverage for millions of low-income Americans. States are scrambling to implement the changes mandated by the 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), which requires most adults without dependents to document at least 80 hours of work or related activities monthly.

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The Bottom Line

Between 4.9 and 10.1 million people could lose Medicaid coverage by 2028, according to Urban Institute projections cited by Human Rights Watch.

The 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) requires non-exempt adults to log 80 hours per month of work, education, or approved activities.

Research and on-the-ground accounts reveal that complex verification systems and administrative bottlenecks frequently cause eligible workers to lose access to care.

The Mechanics of the 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Passed in July 2025, the OBBBA fundamentally altered the nation’s public assistance landscape. In the 40 states and the District of Columbia that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, adults with low incomes and no dependents must now navigate mandatory work reporting to keep their benefits. Federal regulators face a June 1 deadline to issue comprehensive guidance, leaving state agencies with very little runway to overhaul their enrollment infrastructure.

According to Human Rights Watch, the core issue is not a lack of employment among recipients. Matt McConnell, economic justice and rights researcher at the organization, pointed out that the vast majority of Medicaid beneficiaries are already working. Instead, the danger lies in bureaucratic hurdles. Rigid reporting rules, poorly administered portals, and technical failures transform a simple documentation task into an administrative gauntlet.

Real-World Fallout and the Administrative Maze

The human cost of these administrative hurdles is already visible in states that pioneered early rollouts. In Georgia, which expanded Medicaid in 2023 with strict work stipulations, providers and advocates have flagged persistent systemic glitches. Consider the case of a 36-year-old Atlanta supermarket cashier who reliably met work requirements until the birth of her child in late 2025. Following the delivery, her Medicaid and food stamps were abruptly terminated because the system flagged her for failing to report employment changes while she navigated postpartum recovery.

Photo: hrw.org

Months of red tape followed. She accumulated medical debt and struggled to secure basic necessities while trying to reach overburdened agency representatives. This administrative friction mirrors documented failures within the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which faces similar expanded work mandates under the federal legislation.

Key Projections and Policy Impacts of the OBBBA Metric / Indicator Projected Impact / Scope Primary Source Estimated Coverage Loss 4.9 million to 10.1 million individuals by 2028 Urban Institute Monthly Work Requirement At least 80 hours of work, education, or related activities OBBBA Legislation Affected Population Base Nearly 20 million adults covered via ACA expansion Federal Program Data Top Earner Tax Relief Average tax cut of $311,000 for top 0.1% in 2027 Joint Committee on Taxation

Economic Trade-Offs and Broader Fiscal Realities

The policy shift is part of a broader legislative package designed to extend and deepen tax cuts primarily benefiting high-net-worth earners. Nonpartisan findings from the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation indicate that the top 0.1 percent of earners will pocket an average tax cut of $311,000 in 2027. Meanwhile, lower-income households face increased tax burdens and slashed public spending.

Changes in Federal Medicaid Eligibility Will Affect Millions of Americans

The Congressional Budget Office confirmed that these structural changes reduce after-tax and transfer incomes for the bottom 20 percent of American households. As states prepare for the January enforcement date, healthcare advocates warn that stripping insurance from millions will not balance state budgets.

As the rollout date approaches, the cultural conversation must confront the reality behind the paperwork. Ensuring that low-income workers do not lose essential healthcare requires more than digital portals—it demands a reckoning with administrative systems built to exclude rather than protect.