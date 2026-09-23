Rare Thoracosaurus Tooth Found in Grasslands National Park

A rare fossilized tooth belonging to a Thoracosaurus, a genus of extinct crocodile-like reptiles, has been discovered in Grasslands National Park, according to reporting by West Central Online. The find adds significant paleontological value to the region’s rich Cretaceous-period fossil beds, offering new data for researchers studying ancient ecosystems in Western Canada.

Unearthing Late Cretaceous Apex Predators

Grasslands National Park continues to yield remarkable specimens from the Late Cretaceous epoch. The discovery of the Thoracosaurus tooth sheds light on the aquatic and semi-aquatic predators that inhabited the ancient interior seaway of North America roughly 70 to 80 million years ago.

Unlike modern crocodilians, Thoracosaurus possessed a remarkably slender, gharial-like snout. This morphological feature points to a specialized piscivorous diet. The conical tooth structure recovered in the park is uniquely adapted for snapping up slippery, fast-moving fish rather than subduing large terrestrial prey.

The Geological Context of Grasslands National Park

Paleontologists working in the region rely heavily on the exposed sedimentary layers of the Frenchman Formation. These strata are well-documented repositories of Late Cretaceous and early Paleocene vertebrate fossils.

Formation Age: Late Cretaceous to Early Paleocene.

Late Cretaceous to Early Paleocene. Primary Depositional Environment: Fluvial channels and floodplains.

Fluvial channels and floodplains. Faunal Assemblage: Dinosaurs, turtles, fish, and crocodyliforms like Thoracosaurus.

Field researchers note that erosion constantly exposes new fossil material across the park’s badlands. However, finding isolated teeth in pristine condition requires meticulous screening and micro-vertebrate fossil recovery techniques.

Preserving Canada’s Deep-Time Heritage

Discoveries like the Grasslands National Park Thoracosaurus specimen are strictly protected under federal legislation. Parks Canada oversees the management and conservation of these paleontological resources, ensuring that specimens remain accessible for authorized scientific study while preventing illicit collection.

As analysis of the tooth continues, researchers hope to compare its micro-wear patterns and isotopic signatures with other specimens found across the Western Interior Basin. Such comparisons help reconstruct ancient water temperatures, migration patterns, and the broader climatic shifts that preceded the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event.