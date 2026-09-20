Fargo Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Multi-Vehicle Crash

A multi-vehicle collision in south Fargo left a 19-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition following an emergency surgery, according to family members and local authorities. The incident occurred at approximately 7:10 p.m. Sunday on South University Drive, stemming from a high-speed police pursuit that crossed through the area, as reported by Valley News Live.

The victim, identified by his family as Isaac Putney, was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and attempting a turn westbound onto 15th Avenue South when his vehicle was struck. Law enforcement officials stated that a Chrysler 300—allegedly fleeing from a Cass County deputy at speeds reaching up to 120 mph earlier that evening—was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of South University Drive at the time of the impact. Following the initial collision with the motorcycle, the Chrysler continued forward and crashed into a Mercedes-Benz.

Putney sustained severe injuries in the crash, including losing his left leg below the knee and suffering a severely shattered arm. Family members and organizers of a community fundraiser noted that he remains in critical condition under close medical observation, and doctors have indicated that additional surgeries may be necessary in the coming days as he begins a lengthy recovery process.

Suspect Arrested and Charges Filed

The driver of the Chrysler 300, identified as a 24-year-old man from Moorhead, was taken into custody following the incident. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the suspect faces multiple criminal counts in connection with the multi-vehicle crash, including reckless endangerment and fleeing.

Community Response and Support Fund

A crowdfunding campaign titled “Support Isaac Putney’s Recovery” was established on GoFundMe to help offset the financial burdens associated with his medical care. By Monday, the fundraiser had already drawn dozens of contributions from community members moved by the incident.

According to details shared on the fundraising page, Putney worked in concrete construction and had recently moved into his first apartment alongside his girlfriend prior to the crash. Organizers outlined that the funds collected will be allocated toward several vital needs:

Medical expenses and ongoing treatment

Rehabilitation and therapy

Prosthetic devices and mobility equipment

Transportation to medical appointments and housing and accessibility needs

Rent, utilities, basic living expenses and lost income while Putney is unable to work

“Isaac has an incredibly long journey ahead of him, but he is surrounded by people who love him and are committed to supporting him every step of the way,” organizers wrote on the campaign page.

Next Steps in the Investigation and Recovery