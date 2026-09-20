Italy to Ban Face Veils and Limit Foreign Students in Schools, Meloni Says

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced plans to introduce legislation banning full-face coverings like the burqa and niqab in schools, while capping the number of foreign students per classroom. Speaking at a party youth event in September 2026, Meloni framed the measures as an effort to ensure proper linguistic integration.

Shaping the Classroom: The New Integration Framework

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni outlined a fresh legislative package during an annual gathering organized by the youth wing of her Brothers of Italy party. According to reporting from Reuters, the upcoming cabinet measure targets two distinct pillars of the national education system: student demographics and religious dress codes. Under the proposed rules, the Italian government will legally establish a maximum number of foreign students in individual classrooms.

Here is why that matters: non-Italian citizens currently account for 11.6% of total enrollments across the country’s school network, representing nearly 12 in every 100 pupils, figures compiled by the research institution Fondazione ISMU show. Meloni defended the impending cap by drawing a sharp line between manageable assimilation and systemic failure. “If there is only one child in a class who doesn’t understand Italian, that child will likely be able to learn the language and integrate quickly with the help of classmates and teachers,” Meloni explained, as noted by Reuters. “However, if the number of children who don’t understand the language becomes large—or even the majority—that is no longer integration; it is neglect.”

Beyond classroom caps, the legislation mandates that parents of foreign students facing severe integration hurdles must learn Italian. Furthermore, the policy directly addresses personal appearance on school grounds. “You must go to school with your face uncovered, and in Italy no one, in the name of a real or supposed tradition, can decide that a young woman must hide herself,” Meloni stated.

Parsing the Veil Restrictions Across European Jurisdictions

The policy distinguishes carefully between various forms of Islamic attire, focusing specifically on garments that obscure the face entirely. As detailed in regional reporting, the ban covers the niqab, which leaves only the eyes visible, and the burqa, which features a mesh screen over the face and body. It explicitly excludes the hijab, a headscarf that covers the hair and neck while leaving the face fully exposed.

Photo: gulfnews.com

This initiative places Italy within a broader continental trend regarding face-covering restrictions in public institutions. Several European neighbors have enacted comparable laws. France maintains a comprehensive nationwide ban on concealing the face in public spaces. Similar broad restrictions exist in Belgium, Denmark, and Austria, while Switzerland implemented a nationwide face-covering ban in 2025. Meanwhile, the Netherlands adopted a more targeted restriction in 2019 that applies directly to educational institutions, healthcare facilities, government buildings, and public transport.

European Restrictions on Full-Face Coverings and School Policies Country Policy Scope Targeted Garments Italy (Proposed 2026) Educational institutions Burqa, Niqab France Nationwide public spaces Full-face coverings Switzerland (2025) Nationwide public spaces Full-face coverings Netherlands (2019) Schools, hospitals, government buildings, public transport Full-face coverings

Geopolitical and Migration Pressures in the Central Mediterranean

Italy remains geographically exposed to significant migrant arrivals due to its central position in the Mediterranean basin. Because of this strategic reality, migration policy, asylum frameworks, and cultural integration remain deeply polarizing flashpoints in domestic politics. Since taking office in 2022, Meloni’s administration has pursued tighter migration controls, including measures targeting people smugglers and changes to the asylum and migrant reception system.

Photo: usnews.com

Among the administration’s efforts is an agreement with Albania to establish Italy-run migrant facilities outside European Union territory to process asylum claims, despite running into legal hurdles.

The exact numeric cap on foreign students remains unspecified by government officials, leaving educators and regional administrators awaiting the formal text of the cabinet measure.