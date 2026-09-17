Farmer Finds Solace in Choir After Losing Entire Herd to Bovine TB

In November 2021, dairy farmer Mervyn Kelso lost his entire herd to bovine tuberculosis near Portglenone, County Antrim. Facing silent milking yards and empty fields, his sister suggested joining the Farmers’ Choir. Four years later, Kelso has sung for the King and his choir is up for a national award, offering a vital lifeline against rural isolation.

The Bottom Line:

Mervyn Kelso lost his entire dairy herd to bovine TB between late 2021 and early 2022, leaving his County Antrim farm completely unstocked.

Following a suggestion from his sister, Kelso joined the Farmers’ Choir in Ballymena in the autumn of 2022 to combat the intense isolation of solo farming.

Four years later, the ensemble has achieved recognition, performing for the King, meeting musical royalty, and earning a nomination for a national award.

The Silence of the Yards

Farming has never been an easy profession, but the modern agricultural landscape carries a distinct brand of isolation. For Mervyn Kelso, the quiet descended in waves. First came the loss of his initial batch of cows in November 2021, compounded by the passing of a friend who had been around the County Antrim farm for three generations. Within months, another 120 cows had to be removed, followed by 40 more shortly after.

By March 2022, the department bought out the remaining stock, leaving the farm completely devoid of milking or adult stock. Kelso and his wife Ruth relied heavily on their faith to sustain them through the upheaval. But the physical reality of empty fields and idle machinery weighed heavily on a man who had spent his entire life tending to livestock.

Finding Rhythm in the Farmers’ Choir

The turning point arrived when Kelso’s sister suggested he look into the Farmers’ Choir. Having previously sung in church, Kelso decided to attend when the choir restarted in nearby Ballymena in the autumn of 2022. It proved to be an immediate counterbalance to the daily grind.

As Kelso noted, modern agriculture is often a lonely enterprise. Labor shortages make working alone increasingly common and hazardous, creating an environment where depression can easily take root. Stepping outside the farm gates to sing provided a much-needed mental reset.

From County Antrim to National Recognition

What began as a personal coping mechanism quickly scaled into something extraordinary. Over the span of four years, the choir expanded its reach far beyond local community halls. Members found themselves performing for the King and rubbing shoulders with musical royalty.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Now, the ensemble’s journey has culminated in a nomination for a national award. For Kelso, the transformation from a silent, empty yard to national stages underscores the profound impact that creative community outlets can have on rural mental health and well-being.

The intersection of agriculture and community support networks continues to draw attention as rural communities grapple with economic and biological pressures like bovine TB. Stories like Kelso’s highlight how grassroots initiatives provide tangible relief when traditional support structures fall short.

What are your thoughts on how community arts programs impact rural mental health? Let us know in the comments below.