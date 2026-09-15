FDA Approves GSK Jideytro for ROS1-Positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved GSK’s Jideytro, known generically as zidesamtinib, on July 22, 2026, for adults with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer who have received at least one prior tyrosine kinase inhibitor. The approval arrived nearly two months ahead of schedule.

The regulatory decision marks the first lung cancer approval for GSK plc, which brought the targeted therapy into its portfolio through its acquisition of Nuvalent, Inc. Originally facing a target action date of September 18, 2026, the therapy cleared the agency early under the Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program and Assessment Aid framework, building upon earlier Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations.

Clinical Efficacy and Trial Outcomes in Previously Treated Patients

Regulatory approval was granted based on data from the global, multicenter, single-arm, open-label ARROS-1 phase I/II trial (NCT05118789). The primary efficacy population comprised 117 evaluable patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer who had undergone prior treatment. Among them, 59 patients had received one prior ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor, while 58 patients had received two or more prior inhibitors, including regimens containing lorlatinib, repotrectinib, and taletrectinib.

Evaluated by blinded independent central review under RECIST v1.1 criteria, the overall confirmed objective response rate reached 44% with a 95% confidence interval spanning 34% to 53%. The durability of these responses proved notable: 82% of responding patients maintained their response for six months or longer, and 69% sustained their response for at least 12 months. Patients with a single prior tyrosine kinase inhibitor achieved an objective response rate of 49% (95% CI: 36, 63), whereas those who had undergone two or more prior inhibitors registered a 38% response rate (95% CI: 26, 52).

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Expansion Data in TKI-Naive Patients and Safety Profile

Fresh data presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer 2026 World Conference on Lung Cancer in Seoul, Republic of Korea, detailed zidesamtinib performance in patients who had not previously received tyrosine kinase inhibitor therapy. Among 94 efficacy-evaluable, TKI-naive patients in the global Phase I/II ARROS-1 trial, the objective response rate reached 94%, with 88 patients responding. The nine-month duration-of-response rate stood at 94%, and the 12-month rate registered at 86%.

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The trial also recorded substantial intracranial activity. In a subset of 10 evaluable patients presenting with central nervous system metastases, the intracranial objective response rate reached 100%, which included a 70% intracranial complete response rate. The nine-month intracranial duration-of-response rate was 100%, and the 12-month rate reached 78%.

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Zidesamtinib demonstrated clinically meaningful activity in TKI-naive patients with ROS1-positive NSCLC, with a safety profile consistent with previous reports and low rates of dose reduction and discontinuation. Alexander Drilon, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Weill Cornell Medical Center

Across a pooled safety population of 446 patients receiving the recommended 100 mg oral once-daily dose, the most frequent adverse reactions included edema, peripheral neuropathy, constipation, fatigue, and dyspnea. More detailed trial safety tracking involving 532 total patients identified peripheral edema in 34% of participants, increased weight in 18%, elevated blood creatine phosphokinase in 18%, dysgeusia in 17%, and increased aspartate aminotransferase in 15%. Treatment-related adverse events resulted in dose reductions for 11% of patients and treatment discontinuation for 1%.

Broader Portfolio Context and Patient Impact

Approximately 50,000 individuals worldwide receive a diagnosis of ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer annually, a patient group often characterized by non-smokers in their forties and fifties who require long-term disease management. Tony Wood, Chief Scientific Officer at GSK, emphasized that the rapid progression of Jideytro from development to approval demonstrates both scientific strength and urgent clinical demand.

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“For patients, the goal is not just more time, but quality time to live life as normally as possible while on treatment. The ROS1-positive community is deeply invested in advancing care with treatments that are effective and tolerable. Today’s approval gives patients and their doctors an important new option and represents meaningful progress for our community.” Janet Freeman-Daily, The ROS1ders

The regulatory clearance represents the first oncology approval for GSK, which is advancing additional compounds inherited from Nuvalent.