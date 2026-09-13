Federal judge rules Trump plan to cut FEMA staff unlawful

U.S. District Judge Susan Illston ruled that the Trump administration broke the law by ordering the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cut its workforce in half. The San Francisco decision found the Department of Homeland Security unlawfully usurped FEMA’s authority over its own personnel.

A federal judge in San Francisco has ruled that the Department of Homeland Security acted unlawfully by usurping FEMA’s authority over its own personnel and steering the agency to cut thousands of disaster-response jobs.

District Judge Susan Illston, centers on a federal statute enacted in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. That post-Katrina law explicitly mandates that the department may not substantially or significantly reduce (FEMA’s) authorities, responsibilities, or functions. Illston agreed with unions that brought the lawsuit, finding that DHS violated the statute when it moved to halt the renewal of temporary contracts for thousands of on-call disaster reservists.

Uber to Lay Off 3,300 Employees in Largest Staff Cuts Since Pandemic

Staffing Projections and Unexplained Policy Reversals

The court found a total absence of administrative justification for the personnel cuts. Writing in her decision, Illston noted that there is no evidence in the record reflecting reasoned decision-making for this about-face or for the subsequent conditions DHS placed on FEMA’s renewal authority.

Although the Trump administration has previously maintained that FEMA has considerable administrative flexibility to establish its own proper staffing levels, the court observed that the agency projected its personnel levels for the upcoming fiscal year at 11,383 employees—representing roughly half of prior operational capacity—without providing any factual or legal basis for that specific threshold.

Supreme Court Clears Way for Trump Mail Voting Order Implementation

The litigation stems from an amended lawsuit filed in January by labor unions that initially challenged wider mass layoffs initiated by the administration. The labor groups argued that downsizing the emergency management workforce directly undermines its core mission, bypassed congressional approval, and was driven directly by former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem rather than internal agency leadership.

Federal Scrutiny Over Deleted Communications

Beyond the staffing mandates, Illston issued a separate ruling sharply faulting DHS and FEMA officials for their digital record-keeping practices. The judge found that agency officials utilized the Signal messaging application on personal cell phones to discuss staffing reductions and subsequently deleted those messages.

Trump Administration Proposes Permanent $103,265 Fee for H-1B Visas

Illston ruled that the obliterated records would have carried direct relevance to the legal proceedings. As a consequence, the court established that moving forward, it will presume that the lost Signal messages would have been unfavorable to Defendants because they would have been further evidence of unlawful regulatory conduct.

Pending Remedies and Institutional Independence

Friday’s ruling did not immediately impose specific penalties or remedies. Illston, an appointee of President Bill Clinton, directed that the scope of judicial relief and corrective measures will be determined in a separate ruling next month, permitting opposing legal teams to submit formal briefings.

Photo: CNBC