M5 Ultra powers Apple’s most powerful chip

The new systems bring significant leaps in performance and on-device AI compute, with general sales starting September 22, 2026.

Announced on August 25, 2026, the lineup introduces the M6 as Apple’s first two-nanometer chip inside a refreshed Mac mini, alongside the M5 Ultra, a quad-die powerhouse built to anchor a new generation of Mac Studio desktop systems.

Quad-Die Architecture and the M5 Ultra Powerhouse

The M5 Ultra establishes a new architectural tier by fusing two dual-die M5 Max processors into a single quad-die package. Apple achieved this integration using its next-generation UltraFusion interconnect technology, which generates over 4.4TB/s of inter-die bandwidth. This engineering approach allows all four physical dies to behave as a single unified processor for software.

Configurable with up to 36 CPU cores—featuring 12 super cores and 24 performance cores—the M5 Ultra delivers up to 1.25x higher single-threaded performance and 1.3x higher multithreaded performance compared to the outgoing M3 Ultra.

The chip supports up to 512GB of unified memory operating at a massive 1.2TB/s bandwidth. Because of the memory fusing process, the top-tier 512GB Mac Studio configuration ships separately in late October 2026, while standard models reach general sale on September 22, 2026, starting at $5,499 with 96GB of memory and 1TB of storage.

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The 2nm M6 Chip and Mac mini Redesign

For everyday users, developers, and students, the M6 chip brings state-of-the-art two-nanometer process technology to the compact Mac mini. By packing greater transistor density into a smaller die, the M6 introduces a restructured 12-core CPU complex comprising two super cores, four performance cores, and six efficiency cores. This configuration delivers the world’s fastest single-threaded performance alongside up to 1.2x faster multithreaded performance compared to the M5.

Photo: apple.com

Graphics performance also sees a major upgrade through a 12-core GPU featuring a Neural Accelerator in every core. This hardware design yields a nearly 30 percent increase in peak GPU compute for AI over the M5, significantly accelerating prompt processing when interacting with local large language models. Furthermore, the M6 includes a Dual 16-core Neural Engine that doubles the peak compute capacity of previous generations, allowing system frameworks to run model execution simultaneously across both engines.

The M6 supports up to 32GB of unified memory with a bandwidth of up to 170GB/s, representing a 10 percent increase over its predecessor.

Performance Benchmarks Across the New Silicon Lineup

Apple’s published metrics demonstrate substantial generational leaps across both consumer and professional tiers, positioning local artificial intelligence and ray-traced rendering as central pillars for the new hardware.

Photo: theverge.com

Chip Model Target Device CPU Configuration GPU Cores Unified Memory Ceiling Key Performance Metric M6 Mac mini 12-core (2 super, 4 performance, 6 efficiency) 12-core Up to 32GB Up to 30% higher peak GPU AI compute vs. M5 M5 Ultra Mac Studio Up to 36-core (12 super, 24 performance) Up to 80-core Up to 512GB Up to 4.5x peak AI compute vs. M3 Ultra

The M5 Ultra also features twice the video encode and decode blocks of the M5 Max, allowing the system to handle up to 33 simultaneous streams of 8K ProRes video at 30 frames per second.

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Local AI Frameworks and Developer Integration

Apple has tightly integrated its developer tools and frameworks to automatically optimize performance across the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. These native software layers allow developers to run and fine-tune large AI models entirely on device using Apple Foundation Models, App Intents, or custom proprietary models.

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By prioritizing on-device processing for agentic tasks and large language model interactions, Apple aims to provide a controlled and secure environment for developers experimenting with advanced AI workflows. This strategy mirrors the company’s privacy-centric approach to biometric features like Face ID, keeping sensitive computation away from cloud servers while leveraging native hardware acceleration like the M6’s native FP8 hardware support.