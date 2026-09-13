Oscar-Winning Producer Jeremy Thomas Dies at 77

Oscar-winning British producer Jeremy Thomas died at his Oxfordshire home on Friday, September 12, 2026, at age 77. Known for championing international auteurs and producing more than 80 feature films, his career-defining work included Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Last Emperor , which won nine Academy Awards in 1988.

A Lifetime Dedicated to Independent Cinema

Jeremy Thomas established himself as one of Britain’s most prominent independent producers across a career spanning more than five decades, building a producing resume that crossed continents and generations. Born in London in 1949, Thomas grew up immersed in the industry within a filmmaking family. His father, Ralph Thomas, directed the Doctor series of British comedies, while his uncle, Gerald Thomas, directed every entry in the Carry On franchise.

Rather than following his relatives into mainstream studio fare, Thomas forged a distinct path focused on international auteurs. After entering the industry straight out of school to work in cutting rooms—contributing to features like The Harder They Come and editing Ken Loach’s television short A Misfortune —he stepped into producing in 1976 with Mad Dog Morgan , shot in Australia under director Philippe Mora. Returning to Britain, he founded the Recorded Picture Company and later Hanway Films, using both banners to bring more than 80 features to the screen.

The Triumph of The Last Emperor

The towering achievement of Thomas’s producing career arrived in 1988 with Bernardo Bertolucci’s historical epic The Last Emperor . The film swept the Academy Awards, securing nine Oscars, including best picture, which earned Thomas his personal Academy Award statuette as the film’s producer.

Oscar-winner who starred in My Left Foot, Home Alone 2 dies at 81

That milestone collaboration was just one of five films Thomas made with Bertolucci. His broader filmography reads as a masterclass in daring cinema, featuring partnerships with landmark directors such as David Cronenberg, Nagisa Oshima, Terry Gilliam, Wim Wenders, Jim Jarmusch, Takashi Miike, and Werner Herzog. His production credits span celebrated works including Nagisa Oshima’s Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence , David Cronenberg’s Crash , Jonathan Glazer’s debut feature Sexy Beast , and Christopher Hampton’s A Dangerous Method .

Industry Tributes and Collaborator Memories

Following the news of his death, tributes poured in from across the international film community. Terry Gilliam, who collaborated with the producer across multiple projects, shared a warm assessment of Thomas’s fearless approach to financing and his temperament under pressure.

Photo: aftonbladet.se

John Irvin, Director of Hamburger Hill, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Dies at 86

Terry Gilliam noted via GP that filmmaking is not cheap and the pressure is intense, but Jeremy always remained calm and supportive, describing him as a rare and very unique gem in the world of producers.

Gilliam also highlighted Thomas’s global outlook, noting that his taste stretched across the entire world and that he remained utterly fearless when securing backing for highly unconventional projects.

Active Until the Final Days

Thomas remained active in the industry right up to his passing. He produced Werner Herzog’s Bucking Fastard , starring Rooney Mara and Kate Mara, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in the days leading up to his death. Additionally, a collaboration with Takashi Miike titled Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo holds a scheduled world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

Photo: GP

His enduring influence on independent film was documented in recent years. Filmmaker Mark Cousins directed the 2021 documentary The Storms of Jeremy Thomas , exploring his decades of festival trips and championing of non-mainstream pictures. Thomas also appeared in Luca Guadagnino’s documentary Joie De Vivre , which screened in Venice to examine Bertolucci’s life and cinema.

Pop Stars at the Oscars: 21st Century Wins and Losses

Oxfordshire Passing and Family Legacy

According to updates from his team and multiple news outlets, Thomas died peacefully at his country home in Oxfordshire on Friday, surrounded by his wife Eski Thomas née Vivien Coughman, his three children, and close loved ones.

Jeremy Thomas Dies at 77 💔 | Oscar-Winning British Film Producer Remembered

With a European Film Award for Outstanding European Achievement in World Cinema in 2006 and a knighthood awarded in 2009, Thomas leaves behind a legacy defined by creative risk-taking, enduring auteur partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to independent storytelling.