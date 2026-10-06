Feroz Khan Associate Preggy Padayachee Shot Dead on R21

Preggy Padayachee, a close associate and uncle-in-law of dismissed top cop Maj-Gen Feroz Khan, was shot dead on the R21 towards OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday night, TimesLIVE reported. Gauteng police have confirmed they are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following the incident.

Emergency services received a call at about 20:20 on Monday night regarding the incident on the R21 in Boksburg on the East Rand, initially logging the event as a pedestrian-vehicle accident close to Emperors Palace. Sources close to Khan confirmed the deceased was Padayachee, a close family member of the dismissed Crime Intelligence deputy head.

Gunmen Attack Driver After Highway Breakdown

According to police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, preliminary information indicates that a driver travelling in a Fiat experienced a breakdown along the highway and contacted a friend for assistance. The friend arrived at the scene accompanied by two other people.

Feroz Khan’s Uncle Preggy Padayachee Shot Dead — Hours Before Khan’s Madlanga Appearance

As the individuals were attending to the disabled vehicle, gunmen opened fire on the group. The driver attempted to evade the gunfire and flee the attack, but lost control of the vehicle, which collided with a jersey barrier.

The driver sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene. One passenger sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to hospital for medical treatment, while a third occupant managed to escape unharmed. Police stated that the motive for the shooting remains unknown and no arrests have been made at this stage.

Photo: eNCA

Police Investigate Shooting Before Madlanga Commission Testimony

Police investigations are currently ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the attack and to identify those responsible for the shooting.

The fatal incident occurred as Khan is due to testify in camera before the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday. Khan’s evidence is expected to be heard behind closed doors, though authorities have not indicated any link between his upcoming appearance before the commission and the shooting on the R21.