Five Missing as Borr Drilling Rig Sinks Off Gabon

Five people are missing after the Norwegian drilling rig Prospector 5, owned and operated by Borr Drilling, sank off the coast of Gabon on Saturday evening. According to E24, a comprehensive rescue operation is underway with 110 of the 115 people on board accounted for and brought to safety.

The accident occurred off the west coast of Africa while the rig was on contract for BW Energy. Preliminary information indicates that the Prospector 5 lost stability during preparations for a planned drilling campaign, as detailed in a corporate disclosure issued Sunday morning.

Borr Drilling Chief Executive Bruno Morand addressed the incident in the company statement. “We are deeply concerned for those who have still not been accounted for and everyone affected by this incident,” Morand said. “Our immediate priority is to support the ongoing search and rescue efforts and safeguard all involved personnel.”

Borr Drilling rig sinks offshore Gabon, five personnel missing https://t.co/JaplIPqiLz https://t.co/JaplIPqiLz — https://x.com/Reuters/status/2114244328256053499

Production Halted No Damage Confirmed

Ahead of the planned drilling operations, production at the nearby MaBoMo facility had already been halted as part of standard preparatory procedures. BW Energy confirmed in a separate market disclosure that the offshore installation sustained no damage to its structure or associated equipment.

Environmental monitors recorded no harmful substance discharges from the site. Både Borr Drilling og BW Energy har tilknytning til Oslo Børs.

Company Market Valuation (NOK) Involvement Borr Drilling Borr Drilling Owner and operator of Prospector 5 BW Energy BW Energy Contract client for the drilling campaign

Search Operations and Ongoing Stakeholder Focus

Emergency responders continue sweeping the waters off Gabon following the sinking.

Investor Tor Olav Trøim serves as a board member and holds a major stake in Borr Drilling, having steadily increased his holdings over recent months. Joint operational responses from both firms focus on assisting maritime authorities as the search effort persists.