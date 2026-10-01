Ford Resumes F-150 Production at Dearborn and Kansas City

Ford Motor Co. resumed full F-150 full-size pickup production at its Dearborn Truck Plant on September 29, 2026, following a supplier-driven shutdown that began September 24. CEO Jim Farley confirmed the line is operational and the unnamed supply bottleneck is resolved, though the disruption will impact third-quarter wholesale figures.

Dearborn Line Restarts Ahead of Schedule

The Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan is back online. Ford originally planned to keep the facility dark through September 30, but hourly crews returned to work a day early. Mark DePaoli, UAW Region 1A director and former vice president of UAW Local 600 representing Dearborn workers, confirmed the morning restart to the Detroit Free Press. A company spokesperson corroborated the timeline. The facility, which employs roughly 3,500 to 4,000 workers, used the downtime to execute necessary facility repairs alongside managing the sudden parts shortage.

Ford has kept tight-lipped on the specifics. Company leadership has declined to name the supplier involved or disclose the exact component that triggered the assembly freeze. When pressed by reporters regarding the halted shipments, Ford spokesman Dave Tovar maintained corporate policy: “We don’t comment on supplier disruptions.”

Kansas City Volatility and Third-Quarter Impact

While Dearborn has successfully brought its lines back to life, manufacturing rhythm has proven harder to stabilize across the broader F-Series ecosystem. Ford also builds the F-150 at its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri. That facility experienced spotty output throughout September.

Jim Fisher, UAW Local 249 bargaining chair, noted that the Missouri plant lost 15 shifts of F-150 production since September 1. Workers there were repeatedly informed that assembly cancellations stemmed strictly from missing parts. Although Kansas City resumed operations following a Friday stoppage, the facility—which splits its roughly 8,600-strong workforce between the F-150 and the Transit van—continues to manage parts on a precarious day-by-day basis.

CEO Jim Farley addressed reporters on September 30, emphasizing that he remains “very optimistic” despite the setback. However, he acknowledged that the simultaneous interruptions at Dearborn and Kansas City will noticeably affect Ford’s wholesale figures for the third quarter of 2026.

Untangling Supply Chain Pressures

Market observers have closely watched Ford’s inventory metrics. At the close of the previous quarter, Ford held roughly 52 days’ worth of F-Series trucks in stock, hovering below its target of 55 to 65 days. The September interruptions directly undercut the automaker’s strategy to build up yard inventory.

Importantly, corporate leadership has drawn a hard line between this latest supplier disruption and previous manufacturing crises. The September 2026 stoppage is entirely unrelated to the severe aluminum shortages that plagued Ford through late 2025 and early 2026. Those earlier delays stemmed from dual fires at Novelis’ sustainable aluminum recycling facility in New York, an event that forced Ford to scramble for alternative metal sources. Farley’s recent updates separate the Novelis recovery from the past week’s component snag, while a separate rumor regarding a Flat Rock aluminum shortage remains unconfirmed by Ford.

With Dearborn fully online and Kansas City attempting to maintain a steady cadence, retail customers and commercial buyers waiting on new vehicle allocations are advised to consult their local dealerships for updated build and delivery windows.