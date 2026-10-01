Cannabis Users Twice as Likely to Commit or Experience Violence, Study Finds

Published in Psychological Medicine, a major meta-analysis from King’s College London reveals that individuals who use cannabis are twice as likely to commit violent acts and one and a half times as likely to experience victimization, establishing a significant public health correlation even after adjusting for confounders like alcohol use.

As cannabis markets expand globally, public health discussions have traditionally centered on individual consumption risks. However, this expansive review pooling data from 63 studies across more than 265,000 individuals forces a broader clinical re-evaluation of behavioral outcomes associated with the substance.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Double the Risk: General population users showed an odds ratio indicating twice the likelihood of committing violent acts compared to non-users.

General population users showed an odds ratio indicating twice the likelihood of committing violent acts compared to non-users. Victimization Vulnerability: Cannabis consumers faced a 1.5 times higher likelihood of experiencing physical, sexual, or psychological violence, with this association proving particularly pronounced among women.

Cannabis consumers faced a 1.5 times higher likelihood of experiencing physical, sexual, or psychological violence, with this association proving particularly pronounced among women. Confounding Variables: While the statistical link is robust, researchers emphasize that correlation does not establish direct causation, as factors like concurrent alcohol intake and socioeconomic stressors frequently overlap with usage.

Epidemiological Findings and Psychiatric Patient Cohorts

The investigative team from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London systematically evaluated data examining both self-reported violent behaviors and criminal conviction records. The epidemiological scope separated general population cohorts from individuals receiving active psychiatric care. Within psychiatric patient groups, the correlation intensified: cannabis users demonstrated roughly two and a half times the likelihood of exhibiting violent behavior compared to psychiatric peers who did not use the drug.

“In the general population, people who used cannabis were around twice as likely to have committed a violent act as those who didn’t; for those in psychiatric care, cannabis users were around two and a half times as likely to be violent as other psychiatric patients who didn’t use cannabis,” noted Professor Sir Robin Murray, senior author of the study from the IoPPN at King’s College London.

For outcomes resulting in formal criminal convictions, the association surged further, with users exhibiting a three- to fourfold increase in likelihood. Nevertheless, investigators noted that the absolute number of studies tracking formal convictions remained relatively limited, necessitating cautious interpretation of legal outcomes alongside clinical self-reports.

Mechanism of Action and the Potency Factor

From a neurobiological perspective, heavy or chronic exposure to high-potency delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) impacts the endocannabinoid system, which modulates neurotransmitter release in brain regions governing impulse control, emotional regulation, and threat perception. Acute intoxication studies document dose-dependent impairment in impulse control, emotional regulation, and threat perception at THC doses above 15 milligrams. Additionally, experiments involving animal models have demonstrated that cannabinoid receptor agonists are capable of either reducing or boosting aggressive behavior, depending on the dosage, timing, and baseline stress levels.

Despite these neurobiological pathways, the underlying mechanisms driving the clinical association remain multifaceted. Dr. Marta Di Forti, co-author of the study from the IoPPN at King’s College London and the South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, observed: “As a clinician, I’ve seen how heavy cannabis use can be a factor in violence. We’ve been cautious for a long time about how far we could go in describing this link, but a review of this size lets us speak with more confidence about the risks, while being careful not to stigmatize people who use cannabis more broadly.”

Cannabis Users Twice as Likely to Be Violent, Major Review Finds | Storm & Alexis

A notable limitation within the analyzed literature is that most research was conducted before high potency cannabis became common. Consequently, the review could not definitively stratify risks by consumption frequency or exact potency levels, leaving the precise dose-response relationship open to future longitudinal inquiry.

Summary of Violence Risk Ratios Among Cannabis Users Cohort Analyzed Comparative Risk Metric Primary Associated Finding General Population Odds Ratio ~2.0 Twice as likely to commit a violent act compared to non-users. Psychiatric Care Patients Odds Ratio ~2.5 Two and a half times as likely to exhibit violence versus non-using psychiatric peers. Criminal Convictions Odds Ratio 3.0 to 4.0 Three to four times as likely to have a recorded conviction for violence. Victimization Subgroup Odds Ratio ~1.5 One and a half times as likely to experience violence, with heightened vulnerability among women.

Funding and Research Transparency

Funding for the project was provided by the Medical Research Council (MR/T007818/1) and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Biomedical Research Centre: Maudsley.

The perspectives presented here belong to the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official stances of the Department of Health and Social Care or the NIHR.

Photo: cannintel.com

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