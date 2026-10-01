Google launches Gemini 4 and Gemma 4 AI deployment models

Google’s release of the closed Gemini 4 model and the open-weights Gemma 4 family creates a stark fork in enterprise AI deployment.

The Bottom Line Deployment Divergence: Gemini 4 operates strictly on Google infrastructure via API, whereas Gemma 4 provides downloadable open weights under the Apache 2.0 license for local and cloud self-hosting.

Gemini 4 operates strictly on Google infrastructure via API, whereas Gemma 4 provides downloadable open weights under the Apache 2.0 license for local and cloud self-hosting. Cost Structure: Gemini 4 pricing launches at $2 for inputs and $10 for outputs per million tokens, scaling to $4 and $20 later. Gemma 4 weights are free, with cloud hosting via Google Cloud priced at $0.15 for inputs and $0.60 for outputs on the 26B variant.

Decoding Google’s Dual-Track Model Strategy

The architectural gap between Google’s newly announced Gemini 4 (Argon) and the open-weights Gemma 4 family centers on hardware control and deployment autonomy rather than simple parameter scaling. Announced on September 30, 2026, Gemini 4 represents a closed ecosystem model designed for heavy, long-horizon agentic operations. Google has structured the pricing for Gemini 4 starting at $2 for inputs and $10 for outputs per million tokens, with future rate cards slated to double to $4 and $20 respectively. Because the model operates exclusively on Google servers, enterprise users have zero visibility into underlying infrastructure weights, making data sovereignty reliant entirely on Google’s cloud compliance terms.

Conversely, Gemma 4—developed from research underpinning Gemini 3 and released on April 2, 2026—completely inverts this dynamic. By distributing open weights under the Apache 2.0 license, Google permits commercial use, fine-tuning, and direct product integration. Organizations managing strict data governance frameworks can pull weights directly from Hugging Face, Kaggle, or Ollama to run instances locally. Google Cloud supports this infrastructure via managed endpoints, pricing the Gemma 4 26B variant at $0.15 for inputs and $0.60 for outputs per million tokens.

Hardware Requirements and Edge Deployment Economics

Selecting between these two product lines requires balancing operational overhead against API reliance.

Model Tier Parameter Scale / Architecture Context Window Target Hardware Gemma 4 E2B & E4B Ultra-compact edge sizes 128K tokens Smartphones and small offline edge boards Gemma 4 12B 12 billion parameters 256K tokens Consumer-grade GPUs with native audio/image processing Gemma 4 26B A4B Mixture-of-Experts (3.8B active) 256K tokens High-throughput mid-tier workstation environments Gemma 4 31B 31 billion parameters 256K tokens Single unquantized 80GB H100 or quantized consumer cards

For organizations deploying multi-agent architectures locally, tools like MyClaw.ai allow developers to run both Gemini 4 and Gemma 4 agents within the same operational pipeline using frameworks such as OpenClaw and Hermes Agent. This enables direct comparative testing of recurring tasks between a managed cloud API and an on-premise open-weights instance. However, self-hosting shifts the burden of maintenance, security patching, and hardware provisioning directly onto internal engineering teams.

Access Tiers and Rollout Timelines

Availability remains heavily partitioned across both product lines. Gemma 4 is fully accessible today via direct downloads and Google AI Studio, with specific model IDs like gemma-4-31b-it and gemma-4-26b-a4b-it integrated into the Gemini API. Gemini 4, meanwhile, is experiencing a tightly controlled, phased rollout. Access currently begins with participants in the Fairwind Program, followed by priority rollout waves for paying API clients and AI Ultra subscribers. Google has not yet published definitive public calendar dates for general availability.

For enterprise architects, the choice is ultimately binary: pay for managed intelligence backed by Google’s infrastructure scale with Gemini 4, or invest internal engineering capital into localized compliance and hardware optimization with Gemma 4.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.