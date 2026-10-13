Forderung nach mehr Unterstützung für Frauen in der Menopause | mdr.de

Federal Anti-Discrimination Ferda Ataman has called for a national strategy to support the 11 million women experiencing menopause in Germany, citing a yearly economic loss of 9.4 billion euros from untreated symptoms. Following an expert commission’s recommendations, the push highlights widespread workplace silence, health service gaps, and calls for specialized training.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Menopausal Transition: The hormonal shift is deep-reaching, lasts many years, and can bring severe symptoms that massively impair women’s lives, everyday routines, and health.

The hormonal shift is deep-reaching, lasts many years, and can bring severe symptoms that massively impair women’s lives, everyday routines, and health. Economic and Occupational Impact: Data from the MenoSupport study shows that 80 percent of affected women are in the workforce, with one in ten leaving their jobs entirely due to unmanaged symptoms.

Data from the MenoSupport study shows that 80 percent of affected women are in the workforce, with one in ten leaving their jobs entirely due to unmanaged symptoms. Systemic Care Deficiencies: Medical school curricula and specialist training lack mandatory education on menopause and hormone therapy, while statutory health insurance models fail to compensate physicians for comprehensive consultations.

National Strategy and Economic Stakes in Germany

The demand for systemic reform emerged from an expert commission appointed by Federal Anti-Discrimination Ferda Ataman earlier in the year. Katrin Simonsen, who manages the MDR menopause podcast “Hormongesteuert,” detailed the commission’s findings, emphasizing that 11 million women in Germany are navigating this profound biological transition. Eighty percent of these women remain active in the workforce, yet many endure symptoms such as insomnia, joint pain, depressive symptoms, and exhaustion in silence.

According to the MenoSupport study by Professor Andrea Rumler, the annual macroeconomic damage resulting from untreated menopausal symptoms reaches 9.4 billion euros. The data reveals that a quarter of affected women shorten their working hours, pass up promotion opportunities, or contemplate changing jobs. Furthermore, one in ten women exits the labor market completely. Given ongoing labor shortages, experts argue that employers and policymakers can no longer afford to ignore these experienced and highly skilled female workers.

Workplace Adaptations and Occupational Health Roles

To combat workplace attrition and social stigma, the commission’s recommendations target corporate environments directly. Employers are urged to foster educated, open cultures where women do not fear professional penalization for discussing their health. A central proposal involves empowering company physicians (Betriebsärzte) as immediate, accessible points of contact for affected employees, requiring targeted continuing education for occupational health practitioners.

Despite these workplace solutions, structural barriers within the healthcare system complicate clinical management. Medical education does not make menopause or hormone therapy a mandatory subject in basic training or specialized medical certifications. Consequently, many general practitioners, gynecologists, and specialists lack advanced training in symptom management.

Healthcare Funding Obstacles and Medical Training Gaps

The barrier to optimal care extends into reimbursement structures. Providing thorough, individualized counseling for menopausal patients is time-intensive, yet statutory health insurance funds (Krankenkassen) do not provide specific billing codes or remuneration for extended consultations. This lack of financial incentive discourages physicians from dedicating necessary clinic time to these consultations.

The Federal Government’s enactment of the statutory health insurance contribution stabilization law (GKV-Beitragsstabilisierungsgesetz) prior to the summer introduced strict budgeting for gynecological services, leaving little room for comprehensive consultations. Proponents of reform argue that investing in reimbursed counseling would ultimately generate savings by reducing unnecessary specialist referrals, lowering sick leave rates, and preventing premature departures from the workforce.

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