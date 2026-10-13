Strive Buys More Bitcoin, Crosses 30,000 BTC Mark

Strive (NASDAQ: ASST) has expanded its corporate treasury holdings, eclipsing the 30,000 Bitcoin threshold following a 3,311-coin acquisition completed between October 5 and October 9. The Dallas-based firm, which debuted its Bitcoin treasury strategy last year, now holds 32,773 BTC, officially positioning itself as the fifth-largest publicly traded corporate holder of the asset, according to data from Bitcoin Treasuries.

The acquisition, disclosed in an 8-K filing on October 13, brings the company’s total Bitcoin valuation to approximately $2.7 billion at current market prices. Bitcoin Magazine reported that the purchase was executed at an average cost of $84,500 per coin, inclusive of fees. This move underscores a distinct divergence in capital allocation strategies among public companies, as Strive continues to eschew the debt-heavy models utilized by some of its peers in the digital asset space.

Strategic Capital Deployment and Treasury Growth

Asset Accumulation: Strive now holds 32,773 BTC, a 460% increase in holdings over the 13 months since the company went public.

Strive now holds 32,773 BTC, a 460% increase in holdings over the 13 months since the company went public. Debt-Free Mandate: CEO Matt Cole maintains that the company operates with zero margin requirements and no encumbered Bitcoin, relying instead on warrant exercises and preferred stock issuance to fund acquisitions.

CEO Matt Cole maintains that the company operates with zero margin requirements and no encumbered Bitcoin, relying instead on warrant exercises and preferred stock issuance to fund acquisitions. Competitive Positioning: The company has surpassed the Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company (BSTR) in total holdings and remains behind MARA Holdings, which currently reports 35,577 BTC.

Warrant Exercises Drive Q4 Buying Power

The recent purchase was primarily fueled by a surge in warrant exercises, which provided the necessary liquidity for the $280 million acquisition. According to Bitcoin Treasuries, warrant exercises contributed $208 million in capital during the week of the purchase, significantly outperforming the capital raised through the company’s variable-rate perpetual preferred stock (SATA). As of 5:00 PM ET on October 13, remaining warrants are set to expire, marking the end of a critical window for Strive’s equity-based capital raising.

BREAKING: 🇺🇸 Public company Strive purchases 3,311 Bitcoin worth $275 million! 👀This brings their total to 32,773 BTC 🚀 pic.twitter.com/oNguyCU24N — https://x.com/BitcoinMagazine/status/2109981516360974565

Unlike competitors that have faced liquidity constraints or were forced to divest assets during market volatility, Strive has utilized its equity structure to maintain aggressive growth. In January 2026, the firm completed the acquisition of Semler Scientific, marking the first time a publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company absorbed another entity in an all-stock deal. This consolidation strategy has contributed to a 60% year-to-date increase in the company’s stock price, even as other treasuries have seen share prices decline in correlation with broader crypto-market fluctuations.

Governance Adjustments and Shareholder Returns

To provide further stability for its capital structure, Strive has amended the governing documents for its SATA preferred stock. The board has instituted a binding $100.00 minimum sale price for all future SATA issuances, effectively formalizing the protection against dilution for existing shareholders. This commitment to price floors is paired with a consistent dividend policy; the company has declared a daily cash dividend of $0.0571 per share for the month of November, maintaining an annualized yield of 13%.

Metric Current Standing Total BTC Holdings 32,773 BTC Market Ranking 5th Largest Public Holder YTD Stock Performance (ASST) +60% Primary Funding Source Warrant Exercises Outstanding Debt $0

Institutional Divergence in Treasury Management

The market environment for Bitcoin treasuries remains bifurcated. While firms like MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) have pioneered the use of convertible debt to lever up their Bitcoin positions, Strive’s model remains focused on equity-based expansion. This distinction is significant for institutional investors evaluating risk-adjusted returns. By avoiding debt, Strive eliminates the risk of margin calls, a factor that has forced other market participants to rethink their operational models when Bitcoin prices experience downward pressure.