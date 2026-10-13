Blackstone, Riverwood sell Argentina’s Metrotel to Nippur Fiber, Beacon – BNamericas

Investment funds Blackstone and Riverwood Capital have sold their stakes in Argentine telecommunications firm Metrotel to Nippur Fiber Holding and the U.S.-based fund Beacon. The transaction, confirmed earlier this week, facilitates a significant shift in Argentina’s connectivity infrastructure as Metrotel prepares to absorb 6 million mobile customers from Movistar following a regulatory divestment mandate.

While the financial terms of this latest transfer remain undisclosed, the transaction includes financing support from Banco Itaú. The company’s removal from the investment portfolios of both Blackstone and Riverwood confirms the completion of the transition.

New Ownership Structure and Local Expertise

The acquisition establishes a new controlling interest in Metrotel, with Nippur Fiber Holding securing a 51% majority stake. The remaining 49% is held by Beacon, a U.S. investment fund led by Ralph Booth. Booth maintains historical ties to the Argentine telecommunications sector through his previous involvement with Grupo Clarín, the former owner of Cablevisión.

Nippur Fiber Holding is backed by Argentine businessmen Luis María Blaquier and Sebastián Caputo. Both individuals bring extensive experience in the domestic market: Blaquier has held leadership roles at major entities including Arcor, TGS, and Banco Macro, while Caputo’s background includes tenures at Mirgor, Jumbo Retail, and the ice cream chain Freddo. Despite the change in shareholding, the company’s internal leadership remains stable, with CEO Sebastián Bardengo—a veteran of Cablevisión and Telecom Argentina—continuing to lead the firm’s operations.

Strategic Infrastructure and Market Divestment

The ownership change is timed to coincide with a critical regulatory requirement for Telecom Argentina. As part of a broader corporate consolidation involving the acquisition of Telefónica, Telecom Argentina is obligated to divest mobile customers and associated infrastructure. Metrotel is positioned to absorb 6 million of these mobile subscribers.

To support this expansion, Metrotel is currently negotiating with Telefónica to utilize Tuenti, the latter’s second brand, as a vehicle for service delivery. Beyond customer acquisition, the transition involves the transfer of specific spectrum and infrastructure assets from Telecom Argentina, which are essential for maintaining service continuity for these users.

Stakeholder Role/Background Ownership Share Nippur Fiber Holding Led by L.M. Blaquier and S. Caputo 51% Beacon Led by Ralph Booth (ex-Grupo Clarín) 49% Sebastián Bardengo Current CEO (ex-Cablevisión/Telecom) Management

Geopolitical Context of Argentine Telecom Assets

The telecommunications sector in Argentina has long been a focal point for both domestic policy shifts and foreign direct investment. The Ente Nacional de Comunicaciones (ENACOM), the country’s regulatory body, has historically played a central role in shaping market competition through spectrum auctions and divestment orders. For investors, the ability to navigate these regulatory requirements is as critical as the capital deployed.

The transition is not merely a change in equity but a recalibration of the competitive landscape. By consolidating infrastructure and spectrum assets formerly held by major incumbents, the new ownership group is positioning Metrotel to function as a significant competitor in the mobile space. The success of this move will depend heavily on the finalization of the infrastructure transfer agreements and the seamless migration of the 6 million customers currently tied to the Telecom-Telefónica acquisition fallout.

This transaction represents the latest step in a multi-year consolidation process that began with the 2017 purchase of Metrotel and continues through the current regulatory restructuring of the Argentine mobile market.