Industry Insights: Why Small Manufacturers Struggle to Adopt Automation

Collaborative robots and vision systems have made industrial automation simpler, yet purchasing a robotic cell remains a difficult business decision for small and midsize manufacturers. Despite a 2% rise in North American robot unit orders during the first half of 2026, smaller firms often struggle to absorb integration costs, maintenance realities, and workforce training requirements that extend far beyond the initial equipment hardware price tag.

Expanding Beyond Automotive Sector Demands

North American robotics demand is shifting away from heavy reliance on traditional automotive manufacturing. Data from the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) indicates that North American businesses procured 17,995 industrial robots with a total value of roughly $1.17 billion throughout the first six months of 2026. Unit orders increased 2% compared with the first half of 2025, while order value rose 6.6%.

During the second quarter, 8,940 robots were ordered for a total of $622 million, marking a 4.3% rise in volume and a 21.3% growth in monetary value. Non-automotive customers accounted for approximately 56% of units ordered during the quarter. Collaborative robots have also demonstrated strong demand. In the initial quarter, North American companies purchased 1,637 cobots totaling $69.8 million, which represents a 55.6% jump in units and a 78.2% boost in revenue year-over-year. Cobots accounted for 18.1% of all robots ordered during the quarter.

However, published industry statistics do not isolate robot orders by company size. Growth in non-automotive sectors does not confirm that smaller manufacturers are adopting hardware at the same pace as large industrial operations. The underlying operational barriers differ completely.

The Hidden Costs of System Integration

Purchasing an industrial robot is only a fraction of total deployment expenses. A machine-tending setup often requires a gripper, custom fixtures, machine interfaces, safety equipment, programming, and operator training. Additional engineering is frequently necessary to accommodate different products, production schedules or existing equipment.

Large manufacturers can often distribute these expenses across multiple production lines and rely on established engineering teams. Smaller companies may have limited internal resources and less flexibility to absorb unexpected costs. For example, JCGibbons Manufacturing, a 22-employee precision machining company in Livonia, Michigan, worked with the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center to evaluate collaborative robotics. After testing a Universal Robots UR5e, the company invested approximately $80,000, including integration. A National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) case study documented a 40% throughput increase and $25,000 in savings following implementation.

The project proved smaller operations can succeed with automation, but it exposed the heavy financial gap between buying a bare piece of hardware and deploying a fully functional system.

Downtime Risks in High-Mix Production

Financial calculations extend beyond the initial investment. Such hurdles are more evident for manufacturers handling high-mix, low-volume work, where production needs or product types shift regularly. When personnel must frequently modify programs, fixtures, and tooling, an automated cell intended for a single repetitive task can become less cost-effective. Rimeco Products, a company near Cleveland, navigated this engineering hurdle by working with the Ohio manufacturing organization MAGNET. Rimeco integrated a collaborative robot with a Haas CNC milling machine, utilizing custom fixtures, end-of-arm tooling, machine interfaces, programming and safety systems. NIST reported $55,000 in new investment and $10,000 in cost savings, leading the company to purchase two additional robots for CNC turning applications.

Workforce Skills and Unattended Manufacturing

Automation directly alters internal staffing requirements. Employees must learn to operate equipment, recognize problems, perform routine maintenance and safely restart systems after interruptions. In smaller shops, these duties fall to existing staff juggling multiple roles.

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Coventry Industries, a 24-employee manufacturer in Holly, Michigan, partnered with the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center to deploy a collaborative robot for CNC machine tending. The project aimed to boost capacity without requiring additional staffed shifts. Three CNC operators learned to program and operate the system, enabling unattended manufacturing. According to NIST documentation for the Coventry Industries automation project, the company reported a 300% increase in production associated with the project. Its first unattended production run added 14 hours of manufacturing time, alongside $30,000 in new sales and approximately $40,165 in new investment.

Hardware provides physical capability, but shop-floor personnel require targeted training to keep equipment running.

Structured Evaluations and Risk Mitigation

Successful implementations typically start with a defined production challenge rather than a general desire to introduce automation. AMG Industries, an Ohio manufacturer serving automotive customers, tested a collaborative robot through an Ohio MEP robot loaner program. The MEP case study details how the company evaluated the UR10e under actual production conditions, watching production increase from approximately 200 to 276 parts per hour—a 38% improvement. Payback arrived in approximately 6.5 months instead of the projected 11.5-month payback period, prompting a purchase.

Structured equipment trials and technical assistance programs from organizations like the MEP National Network help mitigate financial uncertainty. For small manufacturers, evaluating the true cost of complete system deployment remains the deciding factor between interest in automation and sustained deployment.