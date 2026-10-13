Scott Edwards Discusses Firefly Aerospace Documentary on Off-Nominal Podcast

On October 9, 2026, the release of the latest episode of Off-Nominal, featuring Scott Edwards, Director and Executive Producer of To the Black, discussing the complex timeline of Firefly.

Documenting Firefly From Bankruptcy to Orbit

The conversation centers around the creation of To the Black, a documentary following Firefly’s journey from bankruptcy to almost bankruptcy again to international drama to orbit and all the moments in between. Scott Edwards details the company’s trajectory through these events.

The episode also explores the broader context surrounding the aerospace firm’s operational milestones and executive shifts. This includes examining the tenure of Firefly co-founder Markusic stepping down as CEO, a transition that marked a distinct chapter in the company’s engineering and leadership culture.

The documentary project captures the high-stakes engineering environment required to transition from structural failures and financial distress to reliable orbital flight. Edwards breaks down the hurdles faced by the production crew while capturing these operational turning points.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Ukrainian Ownership Battles

Beyond the documentary production details, the episode touches upon complex international ownership issues that shaped Firefly’s early commercial struggles. Federal authorities previously forced a Ukrainian investor to divest from the rocket company due to national security and foreign ownership concerns.

Photo: spacenexus.us

Years after that forced sale, federal regulators backtracked on the intervention.

Podcast Production and Expanded Coverage

Hosted by Jake Robins and Anthony Colangelo, Off-Nominal continues its deep dives into the aerospace industry by pairing historical overviews with firsthand accounts from filmmakers and engineers. The episode runs for one hour and two minutes.

Listeners can find related coverage and ongoing commentary across space journalism platforms, including Main Engine Cut Off and the WeMartians Podcast, which track similar developments in commercial spaceflight and launch vehicle engineering.