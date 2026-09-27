French High School Students Call for Nationwide Blockades Over Staff Shortages

The Syndicat Lycéen (USL), France’s leading high school student union, has called for a nationwide blockade of all secondary schools this Tuesday. This escalation follows localized protests across approximately thirty establishments in the Île-de-France region over severe personnel shortages and deteriorating working conditions.

Teacher shortages spark student protests across multiple departments

Core Grievance: Student protests initially sparked at the Lycée Saint-Exupéry in Créteil due to acute shortages of teachers, proctors, and specialized educational assistants (AESH).

Student protests initially sparked at the Lycée Saint-Exupéry in Créteil due to acute shortages of teachers, proctors, and specialized educational assistants (AESH). Geographic Spread: The movement expanded via social media across multiple departments, including Essonne, Hauts-de-Seine, Val-de-Marne, and Seine-Saint-Denis.

The movement expanded via social media across multiple departments, including Essonne, Hauts-de-Seine, Val-de-Marne, and Seine-Saint-Denis. Security Response: Law enforcement detained approximately 30 individuals on Friday following sporadic incidents of vandalism and fireworks deployment during earlier demonstrations.

Escalation Across Île-de-France Campuses

The mobilization originated early in the week at the Lycée Saint-Exupéry in Créteil. Students walked out to protest chronic staffing deficiencies that left classrooms under-resourced. What began as a localized grievance quickly gained traction across digital platforms. Consequently, roughly thirty schools across the Île-de-France region experienced blockades or attempted blockades.

According to regional authorities, the unrest has not been entirely peaceful. The Île-de-France region reported property damage and violence at approximately ten institutions. In response to the unrest and isolated incidents involving fireworks directed at facilities, police intervention on Friday resulted in roughly thirty arrests across the affected departments.

Political Divisions Over Student Mobilization

The unrest has drawn sharp reactions from national political figures. Deputy Louis Boyard of La France Insoumise (LFI) visited several blocked campuses to voice support. He asserted that student demands must be acknowledged and argued that the movement should expand nationwide. On the platform X, Boyard claimed that these students lack essential resources while contrasting their conditions with wealthier institutions.

Conversely, the Ministry of National Education pushed back against the tactics employed by the union. The Ministry stated that while educational difficulties require attention and resolution, political instrumentalization of the youth and preventing students from attending classes solve none of the underlying problems.

Operational Impact and Nationwide Call

Despite official pushback, the USL maintains that the shortage of personnel and degraded conditions affect institutions well beyond the Paris suburbs.

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