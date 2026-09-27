Texas Tech linebacker Austin Romaine secured his place in college football lore by intercepting two passes and returning both for touchdowns just seven seconds apart during a 49-14 rout of Sam Houston State University.

Breaking Open a Standard Early-Season Matchup

The afternoon began as a standard early-season matchup, hovering in the balance before the Red Raiders pulled away. Romaine changed the entire complexion of the contest by stepping in front of a pass from Sam Houston State quarterback Brett Holloway, returning it 15 yards for a touchdown. What followed next belongs in the bizarre archives of college football history.

On the very next play from scrimmage, facing a different quarterback in original starter Landyn Locke, Romaine struck again. He intercepted the ball and raced 31 yards into the end zone. Effectively managing a “pick-12,” he transformed a competitive afternoon into a comfortable victory in the time it takes an uninterested spectator to grab a refreshment and ask what they missed.

Echoes of Duke’s DeVon Edwards

As rare as Romaine’s feat appears, it is not entirely unprecedented. Duke’s DeVon Edwards pulled off a remarkably similar defensive double against North Carolina State in 2013, and apparently added a 100-yard kickoff return for good measure to cap off a historic defensive performance.

Yet, statistical anomalies rarely define a player’s entire trajectory. Romaine now faces the standard gauntlet of collegiate athletics: an upcoming career where professional potential, physical durability, and fortune will dictate whether he hears his name called on draft night.

Scouting Reports and the Downhill Thumper

Scouting reports across the internet offer a wide variety of projections for the Texas Tech defender. Various NFL draft evaluation sites place him anywhere from seventh to 31st among linebackers, while others leave him entirely unranked. Amid the noise of online draft boards, one particular scouting moniker stands out above the rest: “a downhill thumper.”

Whether that reputation translates to riches on Sundays or simply serves as a legendary tale to recount decades from now, Romaine has already secured his immortal Saturday. If Lubbock knows what is good for it, the drinks will remain entirely free for the linebacker who turned a routine autumn afternoon into pure gridiron theatre.