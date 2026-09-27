Bangladesh RCEP Accession Working Group Approved by Ministers

Bangladesh is officially moving closer to securing a foothold in the world’s largest free-trade agreement, setting the stage for a critical economic transition as trade ministers clear an administrative hurdle for its accession. At a meeting in the Philippines on September 21, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership ministers approved the establishment of an Ad Hoc Accession Working Group to advance the membership bids of Bangladesh, Chile, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka.

Post-LDC Trade Reality and the Road to Accession

The forward momentum comes more than two years after Bangladesh formally expressed interest in joining the 15-member trade bloc. In July 2022, an inter-ministerial meeting cleared the commerce ministry’s proposal to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership to safeguard preferential market access once the country graduates from the United Nations’ least developed country category. Following that decision, the commerce ministry dispatched a formal letter of consent to the foreign ministry in October 2024.

Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue, noted that the bloc’s latest decision is highly significant given that the application sat pending for several years. Joining the RCEP represents a major milestone because it creates a pathway to improved trade benefits across all member economies at a crucial juncture for national export strategy.

Preparing Domestic Industries for Regional Competition

While the formation of the working committee marks a vital operational breakthrough, trade experts emphasize that the path forward demands extensive domestic preparation. Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, chairman of Research and Policy Integration for Development, stressed that accession requires clearing multiple stages, including rigorous assessments of what the domestic economy can offer and whether local industries can withstand heightened competition.

Strategic Positioning and Foreign Investment Potential

Razzaque advised that the government should conduct thorough studies to establish concrete negotiating positions before entering formal accession talks. He pointed out that successful integration could attract foreign direct investment from RCEP member countries and embed domestic producers into strong regional supply chains. At the same time, negotiations will likely involve demands from partner nations for reciprocal market access and tariff reductions on imported goods.

Balancing Tariff Reductions and Local Impact

To manage potential economic shocks, Mostafa Abid Khan, chief executive officer of the Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute, recommended conducting a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis before pursuing the final stages of accession. Policymakers must evaluate the exact impact of potential tariff reductions and rising import volumes on domestic manufacturing sectors.

Despite the complex adjustments required, analysts agree that securing membership offers an essential gateway to Association of Southeast Asian Nations economies and other major regional markets. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership accounts for roughly 30 percent of global gross domestic product, about one-fourth of global trade, and approximately 31 percent of global foreign direct investment, making its successful implementation a defining challenge for the country's economic future.