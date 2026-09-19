Gensuikoden Figures Announced as ROUND1 Exclusive by KONAMI

Konami Unveils Exclusive Suikoden Prize Figures

The merchandise collection is exclusive to the Japanese amusement chain Round1, featuring unpainted grey prototypes of iconic characters designed specifically for claw machines.

Nostalgia meets mechanical claw machines as Konami digs into its deep software catalog. The company officially revealed that its landmark role-playing game franchise is heading back into production with a brand-new series of prize figures. Longtime fans who have spent decades tracking down rare merchandise now have a new physical avenue to chase, though acquiring them will require some logistical effort for international collectors.

Arcade Exclusivity and the Round1 Partnership

The upcoming lineup is built strictly as a channel-exclusive venture. That means standard retail storefronts will miss out on this wave entirely. Fans outside of Japan are already looking toward proxy buying services or planning trips to local Round1 arcades to secure their sets.

Sculptural Integrity of Unpainted Prototypes

Konami showcased the initial development phase of the collection by publishing photos of several character prototypes. These unpainted grey models, commonly known in the hobby industry as grey scale prototypes or grey-molds, give collectors an early look at the physical scaling and sculptural integrity of the line.

Even without color application, the preliminary sculpts capture distinct character silhouettes and signature gear closely matching official series artwork. The dynamic poses translate two-dimensional pixel and illustration assets into three-dimensional PVC forms. Sculptural details on the armor and accessories have already sparked extensive debate across collector forums. With merchandise for the franchise historically remaining scarce, this prize initiative fills a noticeable gap in modern Suikoden collectibles.

Release Timelines and Overseas Acquisition

Konami has kept specific release details under wraps. The publisher has not yet announced exact drop dates, token pricing structures, or individual character specifications for the claw machine line. What is confirmed is that the items will gradually roll out across Round1 arcades nationwide in Japan.

For collectors tracking the rollout from overseas, the path forward involves monitoring upcoming painted prototype reveals and official deployment dates. As the physical units transition from unpainted prototypes to final colored stock inside Japanese game centers, secondary market importers and travel planners will determine the primary pipelines for global acquisition.